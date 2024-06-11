June 11, 2024: Nature published the audacious article; “Misinformation Remains a Threat to Democracy.” (page 29). In summary, the article claims that the belief that criticisms of government and private-sector attempts to control misinformation are a threat to democracy and must be reversed.

(A belief that) ‘countermeasures might violate democratic principles because people have a right to believe and express what they want…must be reversed.’ - Nature Misinformation Researchers

In other words, Americans must;

Stop believing in freedom of speech. Adopt the belief that those who criticize the government and ‘other experts’ must be silenced, proactively discredited, and/or punished in order ‘to protect democracy.’

Nature’s Misinformation Researchers Are Here to Destroy Democracy