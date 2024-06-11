Misinformation Researchers Are Here to Destroy Democracy
“I doubt that a country can live in freedom where its people can be made to suffer physically or financially for criticizing their government, its actions, or its officials.” - Justice Hugo Black
June 11, 2024: Nature published the audacious article; “Misinformation Remains a Threat to Democracy.” (page 29). In summary, the article claims that the belief that criticisms of government and private-sector attempts to control misinformation are a threat to democracy and must be reversed.
(A belief that) ‘countermeasures might violate democratic principles because people have a right to believe and express what they want…must be reversed.’
- Nature Misinformation Researchers
In other words, Americans must;
Stop believing in freedom of speech.
Adopt the belief that those who criticize the government and ‘other experts’ must be silenced, proactively discredited, and/or punished in order ‘to protect democracy.’
Nature’s Misinformation Researchers Are Here to Destroy Democracy
