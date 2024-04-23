April 23, 2024: Crimes against humanity and genocide are very real and happening today. Individuals and communities are being systematically repressed under 24/7 surveillance, mentally abused, tortured, raped, imprisoned, criminally experimented on, and murdered based on their religious and/or political beliefs.

The People’s Republic of China and it’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are the most well-known perpetrators of crimes against humanity today. While some global organizations, governments, and even investors have condemned China for their brutal surveillance, imprisonment, torture, and genocide of the Uyghurs, many American corporations, organizations, and investment firms turn a blind eye to these atrocities in exchange for Chinese cheap labor and profits.