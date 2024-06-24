June 24, 2024: In February of 2016, Professor Ian Lipkin, Professor of Epidemiology, Neurology and Pathology at Columbia University, joined Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, at a forum to discuss the history and future of pandemics. Fastforward, 8 years later, world-renowned pathologist, Dr. Steven Quay testified in front of the Senate last week regarding the creation of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

If COVID-19 was a sci-fi thriller, Dr. Ian Lipkin’s 2016 expert insights into pathogens of pandemic potential sound more like a pre-confession from a misanthropic genocidal killer, when played back-to-back with Dr. Quay’s 2024 expert testimony on how scientists can create highly infectious, and even deadly, pathogens.