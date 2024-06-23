June 22, 2024: In February 2016, Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, gave a lecture on the History & Future of Pandemics. Daszak explains how EcoHealth Alliance collaborated with colleagues in China to create the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, and it’s not a gain-of-function ‘virus’…at least not how most people think of a virus. Check out the video.

“Like with a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS. So we sequenced the spike protein, the protein that attaches to cells. Then we, well my colleagues in China did the work, you create pseudo-particles, you insert the spike proteins, from those viruses, to see if they can bind to human cells. Each step of this process, you move closer to, ‘This virus could really become pathogenic in people…’. and you end up with a small number of viruses that really do like killers.” - Peter Daszak, C-SPAN, February 2016

COVID-19 Was Caused By Engineered Nanoparticles

If you listen carefully, Daszak explains that the cause of COVID-19 was not a ‘virus.’ COVID-19 disease is caused by lab-made spike proteins that mimic the genetic sequences of viruses and then are loaded into pseudo-particles (nanoparticles).

Let’s listen to Daszak one more time. He confesses to working with ‘colleagues in China’. His words match EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 pitch to DARPA to create the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 ‘pandemic’.

Nanobiotechnology and Biowarfare

If you’re interested in a deeper dive into the ideation, creation, and deployment of nanobiotechnology as weapons of biowarfare and spiritual warfare, you may find investing 1-hour of your time into the film Final Days, worth your time. (Dr. David Martin is featured throughout the film.)

Details of the EcoHealth Alliance DARPA Pitch and the deployment the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen can be found in What Happened in Wuhan. I strongly recommend reading COVID-19 is a Pandemic of mRNA Technology.

Proverbs 21: 6-7

A fortune made by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor and a deadly snare. The violence of the wicked will drag them away, for they refuse to do what is right.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Because You Can’t Vaccinate Against Nanotechnology

In the peer-review nanobiotechnolgy publications, it’s well established that new ‘pandemics’ are caused by nanobiotechnologies, not viruses. Because these disease-causing nanobiotechnologies mimic certain biological life forms, such as bacteria and parasites, early treatment with certain supplements and therapeutics have been shown to help resolve symptoms and restore wellness.

In my home, I use an advanced ionic air purifier, clinically proven to eliminate the biosynthetic pathogens that cause COVID-19, the flu, and other similar pathogens.

