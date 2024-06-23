EcoHealth Used Nanoparticles to Create Pandemics with Chinese Colleagues
During a 2016 lecture, Peter Daszak explains how EcoHealth Alliance collaborated with colleagues in China to create pathogens, including SARS-2. And it’s not a gain-of-function ‘virus’…
June 22, 2024: In February 2016, Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, gave a lecture on the History & Future of Pandemics. Daszak explains how EcoHealth Alliance collaborated with colleagues in China to create the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, and it’s not a gain-of-function ‘virus’…at least not how most people think of a virus. Check out the video.
“Like with a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS. So we sequenced the spike protein, the protein that attaches to cells. Then we, well my colleagues in China did the work, you create pseudo-particles, you insert the spike proteins, from those viruses, to see if they can bind to human cells. Each step of this process, you move closer to, ‘This virus could really become pathogenic in people…’.
and you end up with a small number of viruses that really do like killers.” - Peter Daszak, C-SPAN, February 2016
COVID-19 Was Caused By Engineered Nanoparticles
If you listen carefully, Daszak explains that the cause of COVID-19 was not a ‘virus.’ COVID-19 disease is caused by lab-made spike proteins that mimic the genetic sequences of viruses and then are loaded into pseudo-particles (nanoparticles).
Let’s listen to Daszak one more time. He confesses to working with ‘colleagues in China’. His words match EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 pitch to DARPA to create the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 ‘pandemic’.
Nanobiotechnology and Biowarfare
If you’re interested in a deeper dive into the ideation, creation, and deployment of nanobiotechnology as weapons of biowarfare and spiritual warfare, you may find investing 1-hour of your time into the film Final Days, worth your time. (Dr. David Martin is featured throughout the film.)
Details of the EcoHealth Alliance DARPA Pitch and the deployment the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen can be found in What Happened in Wuhan. I strongly recommend reading COVID-19 is a Pandemic of mRNA Technology.
Proverbs 21: 6-7
A fortune made by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor and a deadly snare.
The violence of the wicked will drag them away, for they refuse to do what is right.
Mahalo Karen, such a short and simple explanation of What, Why, When & Who are behind this Genesis 3:22, Guidestones 3:22, Skull & Bones 322 Democide. But so many in Hawaii still drive alone in their cars wearing a coffee filter. I know your heart must break knowing so many cannot grasp the Gods truth because Fear has caused them to only Follow and Listen to the Deceptions of Evil, since the garden...
Fear is Never of God but of Satan...
II Timothy 1:7 NKJV
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
Karen is sharing her knowledge, do not be Destroyed...
Hosea 4:6 NKJV
[My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.
Aloha & God bless you Karen,
kyle
Yesterday was a gift, from GOD...🤍
Today is an opportunity, allowed by GOD...🤍
Tomorrow never promised, except by the hands of GOD...🤍
Live Life, Love Others, & Leave no regrets...💞
