October 21, 2024: The COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ have now undeniably caused devastating levels of disease, disabilities and death to citizens around the globe. Why have these ‘vaccines’ been far more damaging than any other vaccine in history? Because of the presence of self-assembling, self-replicating, Ai gene-editing nanotechnologies within the shots which was recently confirmed again by a team of expert clinical and scientific researchers.

May 2021: 911! Patent for COVID-19 Vaccines - mRNA is a Deadly Platform

In early 2021, I pulled many government documents, patents, and documents from Pfizer and Moderna on the COVID-19 mRNA injections and concluded that the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ were designed as highly-advanced biological weapons, specifically targeting the cardiovascular, pulmonary, reproductive and neurological systems, and were specifically designed to cross the blood-brain-barrier. I immediately notified numerous media outlets of my findings.

December 2021: Ai Tracking Devices Are in COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

After learning about my research, Maria Zeee interviewed me in 2021 to discuss my analysis of;

the alarming pharmacological and clinical data found within Pfizer’s FDA submitted pre-market approval documents,

the disclosure of blue-tooth and nanotechnology surveillance devices within patents for the COVID-19 vaccines, and

the US military’s ‘COVID-19 Ai surveillance research’

all demonstrating that the mRNA injections were only intended to cause disease, disabilities and death, as well as continuously increase global monitoring and control over human beings.

You can view that 2021 groundbreaking interview on Zeee Media.

October 2024: Rebel Doctors and Scientists are Sounding the Alarm on Rare Earth Metals and Nanotechnology in COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

COVID-19 and the mRNA injections were always about inoculating human beings with Ai nanoparticle devices under the guise of authorizing a ‘global emergency medical experimentation.’ This was recently confirmed by another team of scientists from Argentina (who were willing to risk their careers and livelihoods). Doctors Diblasi, Monteverde, Nonis, and Sagorrin identified 55 toxic chemicals and metals in 6 brands of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the rare earth metals found in smart technologies.

Maria Zeee invited me onto Vigilant Fox News to discuss the findings of these highly professional and brave scientists.

Clip of VFN Interview on Rare Earth Metals in COVID-19 Vaccines

You can view the full interview on X or the Vigilant Fox News network.

Sharing the truth is a powerful way to defeat the lies that are misleading global citizens. Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

Do Journalists Have a Moral Duty to Expose the Endgame of the mRNA Synthetic Biology Industry?

I believe alternative and mainstream media journalists have a moral obligation to disclose the findings of self-assembling, self-replicating nanoparticle technologies in the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ and to do deep dives into the deregulation of synthetic biology, ‘lab grown meat,’ transhumanism, 5G, optics, optogenetics, the unregulated rise of Ai and other fields that are an imminent threat to humanity.

Why do I believe this? Because it’s not a ‘pandemic’ or ‘global warming’ that will be our downfall, but rather the weapons of mass destructions developed by the military-industrial complex deployed under the guise of ‘goods and services’ or ‘national security protection’ to Americans and global citizens that will destroy us.

Maria Zeee has always welcomed me on her platform to speak to the world about the previously forbidden topics of; synthetic biology (including DoD/DARPA funded programs), Ai nanotechnology in the COVID-19 mRNA injections, and suing Pfizer. I greatly respect and value her as a colleague and as a leading investigative journalist who fearlessly reports on issues that matter most to ensuring the continued protection of individuals human rights and the flourishing of humanity.

You can support Maria Zeee by following her at Zeee Media and on X Zeee Media.

Ephesians 4:1-4

I therefore, being prisoner in the Lord, pray you that you walk worthy of the vocation whereunto you are called. With all humbleness of mind, and meekness, with long suffering, supporting one another through love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body, and one Spirit, even as you are called in one hope of your vocation.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS

