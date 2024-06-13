June 12, 2024: While ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ were originally hailed to be life-saving medical countermeasures, by the end of 2023 global excess mortality rose to more than 3 times than that of COVID-19 itself per a recent 3-year meta-analysis. This exhaustive analysis represents an astonishing 1.19 billion persons across 29 nations (14.7% of the global population).

According to the NY Times COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker more than 70% of the world’s population (>5.5 billion people) had been ‘vaccinated’ against COVID-19 by March of 2023.

Share

The Anti-Science One-Liner: “Correlation Does Not Equal Causation”

This statistical analysis is not to be dismissed by experts or the media with the flippant remark of “correlation does not equal causation,” as it uses globally renowned data sources and sophisticated statistical models correlating the harmful short- and long-term effects from mass injecting billions of adults and children with a new class biotechnologies that forfeited standard 10- to 15-year clinical safety trials in order to receive expedited approval.