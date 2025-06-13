June 12, 2024: By June of 2021, after analyzing laws around the PREP, PAHPRA and CURE Acts, as well as Pfizer’s FDA submitted documents, CDC guidance, and the militant enforcement of COVID-19 mandates on innocent American adults and children, I realized that the COVID-19 policies, practices, and products, were not about public health safety, but an act of war against humanity.

On July 3, 2021, I gave my first presentation on COVID-19 and the mRNA injections, entitled, “Are Unvaccinated Children a Threat to National Security,” at the Doug Billings, Determined Patriots Tour in Branson, MO.

This presentation served as the foundation for many of my speeches and interviews throughout 2021.

One of the more poignant slides (that elicited gasps from the audience when I presented it) was the medical and legal (regulatory) summary of the PREP, PAHRPA, and CURES Act, and how these regulations waived good manufacturing practices, provided legal immunity legal recourse against willful misconduct, and waiver of informed consent “if it is contrary to the best interests of such human beings.”

My early 2021 presentations exposed the gross violations of Constitutional and individual human rights that were enabled by the PREP, PAHPRA and CURES Act, as well as the fact that both HHS and the FDA knowingly made regulatory decisions based on fraud.

Here is a 4-minute clip from my speech at the December 2021 Clay Clarke, Reawaken Tour.

“How we got into this mess? Well on January 27th of last year, former Secretary of Health & Human Services, Secretary Azar, declared that confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were a threat to public safety. The declaration goes on to explain that the novel coronavirus is a threat to public safety that results in threat to national security as well as American citizens living abroad. There’s a problem with this statement. It’s based on fraud. There was no test to confirm the novel coronavirus in January. There was none in February. None in March.” - Karen Kingston, December 2021 Share

Those that have been with me for the past several years, also know I’ve been very vocal that the COVID-19 injections were designed to cause disease, disabilities and death, and are in fact, bioweapons.

In December of 2021, I made the bold statement to the citizens of San Diego that the Biden administration and those enforcing the use of the COVID-mRNA injections are acting as enemies of America and should be arrested.

COVID-19 Is an Act of War Against Humanity Under the Guise of Public Health Safety. How Can That Be?

Throughout the late evening and early morning on July 2, 2021, I was working in the cafe in the downstairs coffee area of the hotel where the Determined Patriots Conference was being held because I didn’t want to wake up my roommate.

Around 2:00 am in the morning, Ann VanderSteel had walked by me and saw me crying. She probably thought I was crazy.

I was rehearsing my presentation, and I was struggling with the moral obligation to tell the audience that our own government and the biopharma industry was intentionally inflicting disabilities, diseases and death on American adults and children, and collaborating with our enemies, as I addressed Pfizer’s partnership with Fosun Pharma, a manufacturing partner in China during the presentation.

That afternoon in July of 2021, I prayed to God for the courage to tell the truth for 45 minutes. Just minutes before I went on stage, a man named Mortimer came up to me and said, “We can’t defeat the enemy if we don’t know who he is.”

After I got offstage, about half of the audience followed me outside of the conference room to speak to me. I was shocked. I thought people would ignore my presentation, but they knew something was wrong and were desperate for someone to show them tangible evidence that the mRNA shots were designed to cause disease, disabilities, and death.

I naively believed that presenting overwhelming body of evidence that the mRNA shots were designed to cause harm would be enough to get the COVID-19 mRNA shots pulled off the market in 2021.

We (many patriots) identified the Biden administration as ‘the enemy’ and were told that nothing could be done to stop the use of the mRNA shots as long as Biden was in office. Yet now, more than 150 days into the Trump administration, HHS still has not revoked any of the HHS declarations that COVID-19 is a threat to national security (because they are all based on fraud), nor has the FDA still has recalled the deadly mRNA shots.

I Wish Facts, Evidence, and Legal Standing Were Enough

I naively thought in 2021 there would be an uncompromising movement to get the shots pulled off the market. Today is June 12, 2025, and it seems as if the compromises and confusion keep coming at us from all directions.

Although we’ve far surpassed the injury data requirements and legal merits for a national recall of the COVID-19 mRNA shots, we must continue to share facts and evidence in kindness and compassion to educate and inspire one another to speak the truth and take courageous action to protect our nation, communities, and our children.

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

