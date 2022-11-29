Intended Consequences: mRNA Vaccines were Designed to Cause Severe Disease and Be Resistant to Antibodies
Per data published by the inventors of the spike protein, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were purposefully designed to cause disease and unable to protect against infection.
Barney Graham of the NIAID and Jason McClellan of the University of Texas are the inventors of the S-2P spike proteins produced by the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
In a February 19, 2020 article in Science, authored by the inventors of coronavirus S-2P spike proteins, Barney Graham and Jason McClellan, the authors state that the S-2P ‘spike protein’ has stronger binding affinity to the ACE-2 receptors (in the hearts, lungs, kidneys, and endothelial cell line of blood vessels) than the original SARS-CoV-2 (S) spike protein.
Graham and McLellan also tested synthetically recreated antibodies for coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-2) against the S-2P spike proteins. Their research showed that none of the antibodies for coronaviruses bound to the new trimeric two-proline spike (S-2P) proteins and no coronavirus antibodies were able to neutralize it.
The Reason Why Dr. Fauci Discourage People to Test for Antibodies
This scientific evidence (authored by the inventors of the spike proteins) confirms that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines;
do not produce antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, and
are resistant to the antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, and therefore -
