March 22, 2024: Since the outset of 2024 with the Florida Department of Health declaring that the COVID-19 gene-editing nanoparticle injections should not be used in any human being because they can cause debilitating diseases and permanent changes to the human genome, the tide has been shifting away from the false narrative that the nanotechnology industry does not exist and the blatant lie that nanoparticle technologies are not in the COVID-19 injections, to the fact that nanoparticle technologies are being used pervasively across all areas of our lives, without our consent, and must be disclosed, highly-regulated, and in some situations; completely banned.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I are on the frontline battlefield, defending the preservation of humanity and all of God’s creations in our consistent efforts to shine light on the synthetic biology industry, specifically the vast and undisclosed use of nanoparticle technologies in synthetic biology applications, including neurological applications. I had the recent honor of having an in-depth discussion with my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Ana Mihalcea. In this interview, Dr. Mihalcea and I bring attention to the decades of research and development behind nanoparticle technologies and their applications as neurotechnologies.

We Address Imminent Threats Others Don’t Dare to Touch

Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I discuss Elon Musk’s 2016 media campaign promoting his Neuralace technology as an “Ai cranial computer” that can be injected into the blood stream and travel to brain and to merge the human brain with Ai.

Harvard Professor Charles Lieber worked with the People’s Republic of China to develop injectectable bioelectronics that can seamlessly integrate with nerve tissues and brain cells.

Per a December 8, 2017 article in Science, Lieber’s bioelectronic neural meshwork can carry inputs as well as outputs, enabling physical control of the animal or human injected, as well as ‘memory deletion’ and even ‘memory formation.’

DARPA’s Electrical Prescription for Vaccine-Delivered Neurotechnology Nanoparticles

In 2016, DARPA’s Brain Initiative received an additional $1.5 billion in funding under the CURES Act to further advance brain-computer interface technologies, including the Electrical Prescription (ElectRx). ElectRx delivers neurotechnology devices through an injection (i.e. vaccine).

DARPA has also invested billions of dollars in developing graphene oxide-quantum dot neural interfaces to enable data-transfer between the human brain and digital world. mRNA ‘vaccines’ also contain a graphene oxide-quantum dot nanoparticle delivery system to enable penetration across the cell membrane and into the nucleus.

In 2019, the use of graphene oxide in the coronavirus ‘vaccines’ was patented by Shanghai Nanotech. Shanghai Nanotech collaborates with US Biopharma companies including Moderna.

On October 22, 2020, the FDA disclosed that one-third of the debilitating effects and diseases caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines” are neurological in nature.

The harmful neurological effects of the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections was further confirmed by Pfizer’s internal report, documenting nearly 700,00 neurological side effects from 1.5 million victims who reported their injuries directly to Pfizer.

During the interview, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I take a moment to personally address the biological and neuroweapon attacks we endured, symptoms we experienced, and the treatments we used to heal, including IV EDTA chelation.

The Truth is Uncomfortable and Sometimes Threatening

This is an interesting 5-minute clip of Jeff Bezos explaining to Lex Fridman why truth-tellers are more likely to be ostracized and harmed than to be accepted and praised in society. The basic reason why truth-tellers are often hated is because human survival is based on our inherent ‘herd mentality’ and the ability of an individual being able to go along in order to get along with the group.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I are on the frontline battlefield defending the preservation of humanity and all of God’s creations in our consistent efforts to bring light on the nanotechnology industry, specifically the vast and undisclosed use of nanoparticle technologies in synthetic biology applications and as neurological weapons.

Please watch and share this relevant and enlightening interview.

Colossians 2

I want you to know how hard I am contending for you and for all who have not met me personally. My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge. I tell you this so that no one may deceive you by fine-sounding arguments. See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

