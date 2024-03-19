March 19, 2024: Per WuXi Apptec 2023 annual reported released on March 19, 2024, WuXi AppTec generated 40.3 billion yuan in annual sales ($5.6B USD). US customers accounted for 26.1 billion yuan or $3.6B USD of WuXi’s sales last year. These numbers are alarming considering WuXi is Pfizer’s primary manufacturing partner for their COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections and the $3.6B in US revenues excludes COVID-19 commercial projects, per the annual report.

WuXi has been identified as a “company of concern” under the BIOSECURE Act and potential threat to national security due to its alliance with the Chinese government and military. Rand Paul was the only dissenting Senate Committee 11-1 vote on moving the BIOSECURE Act forward claiming;

“I'm also worried that one of the companies being banned here has many different applications throughout the supply chain that we really haven't fully researched enough to know what the ramifications of stopping this are." - Senator Rand Paul

Who Are WuXi’s Other U.S. Partners? And How Deeply Entrenched are They in the US Pharma Supply Chain?