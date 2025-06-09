What Happened to Participants from Pfizer’s sa-mRNA Flu Study?
In August of 2023, Pfizer completed a saRNA 'flu vaccine' study of 442 healthy patients between the ages of 18-49 years old. The results of this study are nowhere to be found in public records.
June 9, 2025: Last week, the jaw-dropping news broke that Pfizer’s documents confirm that some COVID-19 shots contained self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA). This concerning discovery that some of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vials contained saRNA explains the why spike protein is still circulating in some human beings 709 days post-COVID mRNA injection and the mass shedding phenomena.
What Happened to the 442 Healthy Adults Enrolled in Pfizer's 2023 Self-Amplified RNA (saRNA) Flu Vaccine Study?
Image: ShutterStock
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.