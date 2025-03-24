March 24, 2025: AP News reported that President Trump has nominated the current acting CDC Director, Susan Monarez, for the administration’s CDC Director. Susan Monarez’s nomination follows the abrupt withdrawal of Dr. David Weldon, a vocal critic of the CDC’s handling of vaccine adverse events, and long-time supporter of RFK Jr.

Monarez is an Expert in Biosecurity and Ai

Monarez was part of the Biden administration’s biosecurity team within the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). ARPA-H is a division under Health & Human Services (HHS).

AP News reports that, “ARPA-H was started in 2022 to help develop break-through technology for health. At that agency, she was known for working on AI; a 2022 post on the ARPA-H LinkedIn page described her as “the Kevin Bacon of biomedical innovation.”

Prior to the formation of ARPA-H, “She (Monarez) once had a leadership position at the Department of Homeland Security and at the Biomedical Advanced Research Projects Authority (BARDA) in HHS.”

Senate Confirmation Guaranteed

As she’s from inside DC and the current CDC director, it’s basically a 100% guarantee Monarez will be confirmed by the Senate, and I can understand the sense of urgency to get that position filled. However, like many MAHA supporters, I was hopeful the new CDC director would come from outside of the federal government bureaucracy. I believe many were hoping the new CDC Director would have a history of at least being skeptical of vaccine safety, such as Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo or former Congressman, Dr. David Weldon.

