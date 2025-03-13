March 13, 2025: Yesterday, I expressed my strong support of Dr. David Weldon on The Absolute Truth with Emerald and The Kingston Report based on his long history of openly criticizing the CDC’s lack of data and transparency around childhood vaccine injuries while in Congress.

Here’s a 90-second clip.

Share this FREE The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

This morning, the White House abruptly pulled Dr. David Weldon’s nomination as the new CDC Director. Dr. David Weldon is an Army Veteran, internal medicine doctor and former Republican Congressmen from Florida (1995-2009).

Weldon Proposed Legislation for Stricter Vaccine Laws and Full Data Transparency

Dr. Weldon was a very vocal critic of the CDC’s handling of vaccine adverse events while in Congress. In 2007, Weldon proposed legislation requiring HHS to form a new agency separate from the CDC to evaluate vaccine safety, ensuring that no staff had conflicts of interests with the vaccine manufacturers. It also promoted proper reporting of vaccine adverse reactions in compliance with federal laws.

Support the TRUTH and help fund The Kingston Report- 50% OFF for 12 months. Limited time offer.

I've Learned the Hard Way Don't Mess with Pharma." - Dave Weldon

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posted a heartfelt 4-page letter from Dr. Dave Weldon on X, detailing both his shock and understanding as to why his nomination as the new CDC director was pulled. After receiving a phone call from the White House informing him that his nomination for Director of the CDC was being withdrawn because there were not enough Senate votes to have him confirmed.

Dr. Weldon’s letter is both accurate and somewhat terrifying in understanding the control Big Pharma has over our government, media and healthcare community.

“The concern of many people is that big Pharma was behind this which is probably true. They are hands-down, the most powerful lobby organization in Washington DC giving millions of dollars to politicians on both sides of the isle. They also purchased millions of dollars of advertising in newspapers, magazines, and on television. For any news organization to take on big Pharma could be suicide. Many media actually carry water for Pharma. They also give generously to medical societies and colleges and universities. I have learned the hard way don’t mess with Pharma.” - Dr. Dave Weldon, March 13, 2025

Share

“After another pause…He said he had four small children at home.”

Page 3 of the letter details Dr. Weldon’s support of the vaccine research Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Dr. O’Leary were conducting that demonstrated the potential mechanism by which the measles vaccine (MMR) may cause autism and a disturbing phone call with Dr. O’Leary after O’Leary withdrew his findings.

“I then called O’Leary on the phone and asked him why he was doing this. There was a very long pregnant pause. He then said that it had taken him many years to get to the place where he was in the scientific community, and after another pause, he said he had four small children at home. I had small children at home myself at the time and I understood what he was saying.”

“For any news organization to take on big Pharma could be suicide.” - Dave Weldon

In May of 2021, I made the risky decision to expose verifiable mRNA technology documents disclosing the disease, disabilities and death that the COVID-19 shots would inflict upon millions of adults and children worldwide. Despite receiving warnings from friends and threats and attacks from those who felt threatened by the truth, I could not remain silent.

As Rod Dreher wrote in Live Not By Lies, “To live by the truth is to live with courage, because the truth can cost you everything.”

Thank you for supporting my commitment to revealing the truth and for your prayers of protection. I appreciate you!

“To live by the truth is to live with courage, because the truth can cost you everything.” - Live Not By Lies

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work