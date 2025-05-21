May 21, 2025: The FDA has opened-up an online form to submit public comments to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for continuing the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections.

NCVIA Provides Legal Basis for Immediate Class 1 Recall

Under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, specifically §300aa–27(a)(1)(2), vaccines introduced after December 1987 are legally required to result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those available on the market at that time.

As of May 18, 2025, data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports that 22,231 deaths occurred in 2021 following COVID-19 vaccinations, surpassing the total number of vaccine-related deaths reported in the previous 30 years combined.

Approximately one-third of these fatalities occurred within the first 3 days post-vaccination. 38,541 deaths, 220,701 hospitalizations, 247,657 doctor’s visits, 156,638 urgent care visits, 73,461 permanently disabled, and 51,681 cardiac complications have been reported through March 2025.

Since Novavax’s authorization in August of 2024, 744 reports have been filed in VAERS, including 7 deaths.

US Government Admits FDA Authorization and Approval of Pfizer Shots Were Based on Fraud

In a shocking admission, the US government filed an appellate brief in the Brook Jackson case vs Pfizer, asserting, “The FDA was aware of the protocol violations allegedly witnessed by relator before it granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine.”

Not disclosing protocol violations to the public, specifically if the violations covered up serious adverse events, including disabilities and deaths, is fraud…and criminal….and just because the US government knew about Pfizer’s fraud doesn’t make it legal, even under the PREP Act.

Under 300aa-23(2)(C), the law clearly states that a manufacturer can be convicted of fraud, false and misleading labeling, and other crimes if the manufacturer engaged in other criminal or illegal activity related to the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Given the substantial increase in reported adverse events and the government’s admission of fraud, these are compelling legal arguments for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from the market.

The Criteria for a Class 1 Recall of the COVID Shots Were Met in February 2021

By February of 2021, V-SAFE, VAERS and BEST data signaled a significant increased risk of myocarditis, specifically in young male teenagers and adults. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when:

any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.

any existing conditions could contribute to a clinical situation that could expose humans or animals to a health hazard (i.e. shedding). Any conclusion shall be supported as completely as possible by scientific documentation and/or statements that the conclusion is the opinion of the individual(s) making the health hazard determination.

Demand a Class 1 Recall for the COVID-19 Shots

Per the law and HHS CFR, the FDA should immediately:

issue a Class 1 Recall for all COVID-19 injections available in the US market

revoke the FDA approval for all COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections (Pfizer and Moderna) for children and adults 12 and older and for Novavax’s Nuvaxovid

revoke the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for all other COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ available in the US market for children and infants under the age of 12

Please tell the FDA why you want the agency to issue a Class 1 recall immediately.

It takes less than 3 minutes. Use this link.

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

