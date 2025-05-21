The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

Ron
3h

I wish I knew what RFK is thinking. Why allow the most dangerous shot in US history to still be given to the most vulnerable? He knows how dangerous the shots are. I don't get it.

Mike H
2h

And according to Harvard Pilgrim (study) less than 1 percent of the vaccine injuries are reported.

Trump made a big show of pulling away from the WHO but I don't believe it for a minute. They will sneak under and around and implement their evil agenda somehow.

© 2025 Karen Kingston
