July 13, 2025: Greg Hunter and I had a phenomenal 50-minute conversation on Friday, covering a wide range of compelling topics that are on many people’s minds, but few dare to discuss in detail.

Please support the Kingston Report and USA Watchdog by sharing this public post. Share

We had an in-depth conversation on the connection between the “anti-human transhumanism plan” and the COVID-19 mRNA injections, nanotechnology, HHS Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, the US military, US intelligence agencies, and Palantir. Take a listen to this 3-minute clip.

Why Are Human Beings Going Along with the Extermination of Our Own Species?

Please visit USAWatchdog.com to watch the full interview and follow Greg Hunter’s investigative reporting. Greg Hunter also recently interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts on the current Omniwar in which she also addresses the self-assembling nanoparticle technology in the COVID-19 shots and the US government’s biodigital control grid.

The US Military, FDA and the CDC Provided an Updated Report on the “Safety” of the COVID-19 mRNA Shots on June 25th

For more information on the data monitored and collected by the CDC, FDA, and US Military on the ‘safety’ of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, please refer to this June 25, 2025, report.

The CDC, FDA, NIH, and HHS Are ALL Being Sued Over the COVID-19 Shots

Greg and I also discuss how the most recent lawsuit suing HHS leaders, including Secretary Kennedy, over the CDC’s recent FDA-approved/EUA COVID-19 vaccine guidance opens the door for medical freedom movement activists to sue HHS and BioPharma companies for everything from vaccine injuries to the unlawful FDA approvals of the shots by challenging the PREP Act and HHS COVID-19 actions under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Share

Please visit USAWatchdog.com to watch this groundbreaking interview.

Proverbs 4:7

The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom.

Though it cost all you have, get understanding

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Affiliate Disclaimer: If you make a purchase through these links I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. It helps support my work.

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.