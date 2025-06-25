June 25, 2025: Despite the overwhelming body of evidence that the COVID mRNA shots should have never been injected in children and classified as Category X for pregnant women, at today’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, a COVID-19 vaccine safety presentation given by Dr. Sarah Meyer, CDC Director of Immunization Safety, made some truly unbelievable claims in regard to the safety of the COVID mRNA shots in pregnant women and children.

June 2025 ACIP Updated CDC Claim:

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Pose NO Increased Risk During Pregnancy