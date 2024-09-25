September 24, 2024: This report provides behavioral insights as to why Americans welcomed the forfeiture of human rights throughout COVID. Please share this free report.

November 29, 2023: Why did Americans surrender their freedoms so easily? Why did we agree to submit ourselves and our children to house arrest and the psychological and emotional abuse that comes along with isolation? Why did we agree to cover our faces and our children’s faces with masks? Covering a person’s facial expressions is another form of emotional abuse, especially to children.

Critical insights into behavioral social science research explains why not only Americans, but citizens around the globe voluntarily forfeited their God-given freedoms in exchange for believing that they were acting as responsible members of their communities and for feelings of safety and protection.

Originally Published January 23, 2023: I believe in the good will and intelligence of humanity. Americans and global citizens were terrorized and manipulated into giving up our rights out of fear of infecting our loved ones with a highly-deadly pathogen. A pathogen that we were told could harm us or our loved ones. When people are afraid, they don’t act rationally. Irrational thinking is a normal reaction to fear; and global government leaders knew this.

Terrorizing global citizens with COVID-19 propaganda around the SARS-CoV-2 virus and spike protein, in order for us give up our sovereignty and freedoms was a well-orchestrated and studied strategy. There is even a scientific name for this strategy; it’s called the “Parasite Stress Hypothesis.”

Per the Parasite Stress Hypothesis, when a community or nation is exposed to the threat of a highly-deadly pathogen, at an individual level, the majority will each submit to an authoritarian government and condemn others for not doing so.

The correlation between terrorizing a nation with the threat of a highly-deadly pathogen and then having an authoritarian government emerge in that nation is 0.87, a nearly perfect correlation.

People who trusted in their governments were terrorized and manipulated into giving up their freedoms, thereby allowing an authoritarian government to emerge.

A government that is not constitutionally accountable to the people has emerged in America. I discuss the impact of COVID-19 and the parasite-stress phenomena on Americans and the new authoritarian government that is gaining power in our nation on May 12 of 2022 at the Clay Clark, Reawaken Tour.View here.

“Do we submit to science? Or do we believe that our sovereignty and our freedoms, are unalienable God-given rights?” - Karen Kingston, May 12, 2022

In this 2 minute video, Dr. Jordan Peterson discusses the Parasite Stress Hypothesis during his class lecture at Toronto University.

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

