November 17, 2024: The CDC, NIH, FDA, USDA, ASPRA, BARDA, other 3-letter federal agencies, the WHO, and global governments have quietly been deploying a locked and loaded H5N1 pandemic across poultry chickens, egg hens, dairy cows, and other animals. The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and CDC are now reporting that the ‘highly deadly H5N1 virus’ (which has no symptoms in animals) has jumped to humans, even though humans have minimal to no symptoms.

The Current H5N1 Pandemic is a Global Attack on Our LiveStock and Us

Over the past several weeks, I’ve done interviews on InfoWars with Maria Zeee, USAWatchdog with Greg Hunter, The Absolute Truth with Emerald, WorldViewTube with Brannon Howse, Laura-Lynn Thompson, Kate Dalley, Jim Ferguson, and The Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes, to discuss the ongoing culling of livestock by US federal agencies and global governments under the guise of public health protection against H5N1.

If you want to understand the details of how the US and global governments are currently using the H5N1 Bird Flu to attack our animals, food supply and citizens, I highly recommend watching the full 75-minute interview with Brett Hawes on the Onward Podcast.

FDA Announces They Will Fully Approve H5N1 Vaccines Without Receiving Any Safety or Efficacy Data

Per Dr. Jerry Weir, FDA Director of the Division of Viral Products (DVP), the FDA will provide full FDA approval of highly dangerous, disease causing ‘virus vaccines’ for the 2025 H5N1 pandemic without receiving any safety or efficacy data in animals or humans.

In this 2-minute clip. Brett and I dive into the FDA documents clearly articulating that the FDA will provide full FDA approval without receiving any data.

These are the FDA documents I’m referring to in the video clip

We’re Currently in the Inter-Pandemic Phase of the H5N1 Pandemic

Jerry Weir literally presented this slide with the subheads, “Pre-pandemic, Inter-pandemic, and Pandemic” for the upcoming ‘naturally and spontaneously occurring H5N1 bird flu pandemic.’ (heavy sarcasm).

The full interview can be viewed on The Onward Podcast.

Ephesians 5:11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

It’s Time for Us to Prepare

