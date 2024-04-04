April 3, 2024: The use of synthetic biology to genetically modify biological life forms is a now a $4 trillion-a-year industry and growing.

Industry experts and government leaders refer to the applications of synthetic biology and Ai in humans as the BioRevolution.

Maria Zee and I discuss the BioRevolution and the current use of genomic data, mRNA gene editing technologies, and synthetic biology for the alleged benefit of protecting the environment and “the promise of eternal life.”

Share

You can watch the full InfoWars interview here.

China GeneBank Promises Resurrection and Eternal Life

We discuss the content and messaging of the recent promotional video from the China National GeneBank claiming that the ‘rise of human beings has speeded up the extermination of species’ while simultaneously making the blasphemous promise of eternal life through the digitization of the genome.

This is the unedited 4-1/2 minute promotional video from CNGB.

The Promise of Resurrection and Eternal Life

The promise of ‘resurrection and eternal life’ from the China National GeneBank in exchange for allowing the government to merge your body with non-human DNA and the digital realm should be considered an act of biowarfare and international terrorism as it will lead to the extermination of humanity as we know it, and as God originally created us.

Uploading your genome and consciousness to the cloud so that you ‘can live forever’ would enable these megalomaniacs (who believe that in order to save humanity they have to exterminate most human beings) to play god with your eternal future. According to the Book of Revelation, death is a far more pleasant destiny than being eternally connected to the cloud.

Revelation 6:9

During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

email: patriots@mifight.com

Get a FREE $99 Wellness Company Membership

You can keep a full armamentarium of prescriptions on-hand for bacterial, viral, or parasite infections through The Wellness Company. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45.