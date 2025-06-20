June 20, 2025: This morning, the Schara family and attorneys Warner Mendenhall and Joe Voiland, held a press conference (streamed by Children’s Health Defense) to express their thoughts about the jury’s verdict favoring the medical-industrial complex, and quite frankly, dishonoring the life of Grace Schara.

Share

As Cindy Schara, Grace’s mom, stated;

“This jury deliberating as quickly as they did and coming up with their verdict, did not give Grace the respect that she deserved. And I heard that from another person in the audience today and I’m so grateful that she shared that because it touched my heart. And I thought, ‘that is very true. They did not give her the respect that she deserved.’….Grace died as a result of end-of-life meds...and as that jury took those papers in the back to process what it was, they needed to decide on, they didn’t even take the time to process. I think the judge took longer to go through the instructions then they did to actually deliberate in the back.”

The Verdict Was a Heartless Injustice

I agree with Cindy Schara. The speed at which jury delivered a greater than 5/6’s verdict on this very complex medical case, not only appeared to be completely disrespectful of Grace’s life and the resources that went into this 13-day trial, but (IMO) also cowardly and heartless.

It was as if the jury automatically sided with medical-industrial complex belief system, which is that - "If the System determines you have a virus, then the System has the right to take away your rights and end your life as the System seems fit.”

We’re the jurors consciously or subconsciously afraid to challenge the medical experts false claim that Grace died from COVID-19? Despite the overwhelming evidence that Grace died from a lethal overdose of three (3) end-of-life medications and from being given an illegal DO NOT RESUSCITATE (DNR) while her family watched her die over facetime.

“The Entire COVID Process is That Fear Has Been Used Against Us."

Attorney Warner Mendenhall eloquently explained the state of mind of many members of American society today as the “COVID veil (of fear).”

“We have not completely lifted the COVID veil. We haven’t completely lifted the veil of fear. And we have a long way to do that. And I’ll tell what I’ve seen in this process, the entire COVID process is that fear has been used against us. (Fear has) been used to destroy our good natures. (Fear has) been used to destroy our relationships. (Fear has) been used to take away rights throughout this country. And I think that’s one of the core issues here that has been exposed and revealed by this trial is what has happened to medicine in the United States of America - When you go into a hospital - this trial shows you sign your rights away.”

You can view the 90-minute press conference at CHD.

Share

During the press conference, a reporter asked Scott what he hoped people learned from the trial.

“God’s Got This. God Wins in the End”

“…I hope people realize you got to take person responsibility for your health. Do not trust the system. The system is designed not for you; it’s designed for them. And if you don’t see that…I hope you see it before it’s too late. Way more importantly than that, the only one who can defeat this system is our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. And that’s what I hope people take out of this story is that God’s got this. Satan is underneath God, so even though it seems like Satan’s got the win right now, Satan is under God. God wins in the end. We know that and that’s the main message I want people to take from this.” - Scott Schara, June 20, 2025

You can view the 90-minute press conference at CHD.

“God’s Got This.” - Scott Schara

After following the case for past couple weeks, I believed that Attorney Warner Mendenhall and Attorney Joe Voiland presented a very strong case. Like many of us, I was beside myself when I heard the verdict read to the court.

Joe Voiland’s closing arguments to the jury were so clear and compelling against Dr. Shokar’s and the medical staff’s illicit and irresponsible actions that contributed to Grace’s death (i.e. administering her a lethal concoction of end-of-life drugs and an illegal DNR), that I truly believed the jury would rule in favor of the Schara’s.

Attorney Joe Voiland was at a loss for words after the jury delivered the verdict. He sent Scott a single text that evening, “My ways are not your ways. My words are not your words” - Isaiah 55:8.

You can view the 90-minute press conference at CHD.

Isaiah 55:8

“My ways are not your ways. My words are not your words”

You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.