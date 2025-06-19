June 19, 2025: In the 13-day jury trial of the wrongful death and medical battery of Grace Schara vs. Ascension Health (St. Elizabeth’s Hospital), it appears the jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes delivering a greater than 5/6’s verdict in favor of the defendants (Ascension Health).

Below is a 06:45 video of the judge explaining to the juror next steps and the reading of the verdict.

Grace Schara Wrongful Death Jury Trial | Day 13 | Children’s Health Defense

I tracked video time so you can see that the judge excused the jurors at around 08:12:00 and then they were reconvened in the court room to deliver the verdict before 08:40:00.

When I double-checked the time the court reconvened, the recorded live-feed of the court room started again at around 8:28:00. That’s only 16 minutes for dismissal, deliberation, confirming a 5/6’s verdict and reconvening in the court room!

It’s important to note that this was a very complex medical case and the verdict came back way too fast. IMO, it likely took the court clerk longer to read the verdict in court then for the jury to deliberate it. (Sarcasm - it appears there was no deliberation).

Did the Jury Understand the Case? Or the Questions They Were Asked to Deliberate on?

In my opinion, there’s legitimate speculation to believe that the jurors not only did not understand the complexity of the case, but they didn’t even appear to understand the questions they were asked in regard to whether or not the negligence of the medical staff contributed to the death of Grace.

Case in point, juror #587 submitted a descending vote to questions 1 and 5 (1- Dr. Shockar’s negligence and 5- the nurses negligence) to the court, but when she was polled by the court - juror #587 agreed with the jury - contradicting her court entered decision. (Go to 08:50:00 Grace Schara Wrongful Death Jury Trial | Day 13 | Children’s Health Defense).

Tune in at Children’s Health Defense to see what the judge orders tomorrow. I’m sure the Schara’s legal team is going to appeal the case.

