March 18, 2024: While Hollywood has given most of us the impression that a bioweapon will cause a zombie apocalypse or be a highly-infectious and deadly virus that wipes out most of the population, like in the movie Contagion, the truth is that bioweapons can be as harmless as the common cold, or as devastating as a biosynthetic pathogen causing broad spectrum of diseases, disabilities, infertility, genetic mutations, and death across the inoculated human population.

Governments and healthcare institutions are pretending that there is a viable difference for when gene-editing nanoparticle technology can be used as a bioweapon vs a vaccine, when the truth is, these bioweapon nanoparticle technologies can only produce the outcomes a weapon….the injury, disease, disability, sterilization, and death of human beings.

This article was published in December 2022, explaining how the dual-use military nanoparticle injections could be deployed on civilians under an HHS emergency use authorization. However, HHS violated the EUA laws multiple times, beginning with their January 31 and February 4, 2020 novel coronavirus declarations.

The below article provides the clinical and legal basis as to why the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are NOT vaccines and are in fact, weapons of biowarfare.