February 28, 2024: I have received numerous requests to republish this document.

This is FREE. Feel free to share this document. Share

July 5, 2023: We’ve all been struggling with how to stop this hostile medical takeover of our nation, our communities, and our children. Like many of you, I’m exhausted from listening to the barrage of defensive strategies and futile tactics that have enabled innocent adults and children to continue to become disabled, diseased, and sometimes killed by being injected with engineered COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections, aka ‘vaccines.’

Readers of the Kingston Report are well-educated on the evidence that the COVID-19 injections meet none of the scientific and clinical criteria of a vaccine, but perfectly match the scientific and biological outcomes criteria of a bioweapon.

My nickname in the industry was ‘the cleaner’ because I turned around impossible situations and often took out the ‘giant,’ aka Pfizer. In the pharma/device industry, when you know your opponent’s next move, you don’t plan a defensive hide-out strategy; you go on the offense and strike your opponent down before they make their next attack. Continually planning on how to defend yourself with no offensive strategy is a clear path to defeat.

If we don’t stop the use of mRNA nanoparticle technologies NOW, our family lineage will end with those who are alive today or born within the next 5 years.

You can’t win a war if don’t know what weapons are being used against you. The weapons causing the greatest amount of harm to American adults and children today are engineered nanoparticles, specifically COVID-19 nanoparticle injections that government agencies and industry falsely refer to as ‘vaccines.’

We know the World Health Organization plans on deploying another PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern) and mandating the deployment and administration of nanoparticle bioweapon injections into the arms of billions of global civilians.

As Americans, what do we do?! How do we stop this ongoing criminal experimentation disabling our friends and family and destroying of our posterity?

The answer is simple. It’s not easy, but it’s simple. Remove the weapons from our communities. Empower and mobilize law enforcement to remove the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections from your county starting with this DEMAND letter. Every law enforcement authority across America has the authority to remove the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections from every community.

The following DEMAND letter, combined with affidavits and/or testimonies from victims can be used to seize the shots in the state of Florida. The letter and cited references can stand up in any court of law.

Share

2 Corinthians 10: 3-6

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.

DEMAND: Immediately Stop Distribution, Access and Administration of COVID-19 mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Across All NametheCounty Vaccination Facilities and Seize Inventory

Attention: Sheriff John Smith, Deputy Sheriff Jane Doe

CC: (list friends,church members, family, mediam and attorneys who have given permission)

It is well-established that the FDA clinical trials for the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ (hereafter referred to as ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections’) were not designed to clinically and statistically demonstrate that the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections prevent infection, prevent transmission, or protect against disease, hospitalizations, and death.1-7

FDA clinical trials, US government data, and real-world evidence have demonstrated that mRNA nanoparticle injections cause clinically significant increases in mild-to-moderate disease, serious diseases, disabilities, hospitalizations, and death within days, weeks and/or months of receiving COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections in formerly healthy infants, children, and adults.2,4,6-13, 79-81

The COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections were administered to civilian adults and children through unlawful human experimentation, specifically whereas the clinical safety risks were known by the FDA to outweigh any potential clinical benefits and the COVID-19 injections were administered without informed consent regarding;

the composition and variability of the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ vials,

the gene-editing mechanism of action of COVID-19 nanoparticle injections, and

the known harmful, permanently disabling and/or sometimes deadly clinical outcomes of being injected with engineered COVID-19 nanoparticle injections. 2,4, 9,14-55,82

This DEMAND is sent to the attention of “Sheriff John Doe and Deputay Sheriff Jane Smith,” who are hereafter referred to individually and collectively as “COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT.”

WHEREAS the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ contain engineered nanoparticle technologies per the manufacturer’s product labeling, FDA submissions, US military contracts, peer-reviewed publications, patents, and manufacturer’s websites;1-8,11,14,19-24,26,32-37,51 and,

WHEREAS Pfizer ignored and violated 21 USC laws for conducting safe and legal experimentation on humans with the use of FDA-regulated products when Pfizer stated that the formulations of their COVID-19 injections distributed to US adults and children varied by LOT number, per Pfizer’s approved August 23, 2021, biological license application (BLA);4,11,15-19 and,

WHEREAS Pfizer’s criminal experimentation on civilian adults and children with the use of varying biotechnologies in their COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle formulations by ‘vaccine’ LOT number (with some lots known to inflict harm, ranging from serious diseases and disabilities to death), combined with lots that are placebos (known to be harmless), was confirmed by a scientific European analysis of 52 different Pfizer mRNA nanoparticle ‘vaccine’ LOTS, administered to 4,026,575 persons who received 10,793,766 doses (an average of 2.7 injections/person) between December of 2020 and January of 2022;79-81and,

WHEREAS the FDA and ‘vaccine’ manufacturers (i.e. Pfizer) clinically established that the COVID-19 injections would cause an unprecedented incidence of disease, permanent disabilities, and death, when on October 22, 2020 (before the ‘COVID-19 vaccine rollout’) the FDA met with the manufacturers and reviewed this ‘working list’ of harmful clinical outcomes caused by the injections; nervous system disease (convulsions, seizures, Guillain-Barre syndrome myelitis encephalitis, encephalopathy, encephalomyelitis, narcolepsy, cataplexy, meningitis, meningoencephalitis acute demyelinating diseases), cardiac disease (acute myocardial infarction myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke), blood and circulatory disease (disseminated intravascular coagulation, thrombocytopenia, venous thromboembolism), musculoskeletal disease (arthritis, joint pain), reproductive and pregnancy disorders (adverse pregnancy outcomes, adverse birth outcomes), autoimmune disease (VAED, multisystem inflammatory syndrome), and death;9 and,

WHEREAS 696,605 nervous system disorders, 539,299 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (92,942 pain in extremities), and 317,811 gastrointestinal disorders, 224,633 skin, hair and nail disorders, 190,720 respiratory and chest disorders, 178,353 female and male reproductive system disorders (erectile dysfunction, infertility, heavy menstrual bleeding), 167,382 victims developed bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections (24,9010 herpetic infections), 126,993 cardiac disorders, 100,970 blood and lymphatic system disorders, 77,148 psychiatric disorders, 73,542 vascular disorders, 61,518 eye disorders, 47,038 ear and labyrinth disorders (15,833 tinnitus), 31,895 autoimmune disorders, 13,647 kidney and urinary disorders, 3,711 cancers and benign cysts, 4,056 pregnancy complications (1,859 spontaneous abortion complications, 1,143 genetic disorders, and 3,814 deaths were documented in an internal Pfizer document as of June 18, 2022;56 and,

WHEREAS 17,560 deaths, 83,092 hospitalizations, 116,479 urgent care visits,194,594 doctor visits, 36,014 anaphylaxis/severe allergic reactions, 13,515 cardiac events/conditions, 17,076 permanent disabilities, and an additional 14,494 life threatening events have been reported into the CDC’s VAERS database as of June 16,2023, with an estimated 100-fold underreporting factor per a Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Analysis commissioned by HHS;57-58 and,

WHEREAS more than one (1) million adverse events were reported in the VAERS database (1,055,219) in the year 2021 from the COVID-19 injections, including; hospitalizations, permanent disabilities, anaphylaxis, heart attacks, miscarriages, adult, child, and newborn deaths which is more than ALL reported adverse events from ALL childhood and adult vaccines over the past 20 years combined prior to the COVID-19 injection rollout (1990 -2020);57 and,

WHEREAS based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), it was reported that US military men and women experienced a 2,181% increase in hypertension, 1,048% increase in nervous system disorders, a 894% increase in malignant neoplasms of esophagus, a 680% increase in multiple sclerosis, a 624% increase in malignant neoplasms of digestive organs, 551% increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome (paralysis), a 487% increase in breast cancer, 487% increase in demyelinating disease (damage to the myelin sheath protecting nerve fibers of the brain, optic nerve, and spinal cord), a 474% increase in malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands, a 472% increase in female infertility, a 468% increase in pulmonary embolism, a 452% increase in migraines, a 437% increase in ovarian dysfunction, 369% increase in testicular cancer, and a 302% increase in tachycardia;10 and,

WHEREAS data collected by the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), demonstrated that among 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA nanoparticle technology injections or remained uninjected, 71% of COVID-19 cases occurred in fully-vaccinated seniors and 60% of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in fully-vaccinated seniors as of August 7, 2021;59 and

WHEREAS data published by the CDC on June 15, 2023, demonstrated that in adults who were fully vaccinated or fully-vaccinated and boosted, and who were formerly immunocompetent (healthy) experienced an increased risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19;60 and,

WHEREAS more than 4 million Americans reported a Grade 3 adverse event (as defined as ‘unable to perform their daily functions’) and approximately 200,000 (2%) required admittance to the emergency room or hospital after receiving a COVID-19 injection according to the CDC’s V-Safe database of 10 million US residents who were early recipients of COVID-19 injections as of July 31, 2022;61 and,

WHEREAS 403,396 Florida residents who were early recipients of COVID-19 injections, 167,005 (41.1%) reported a Grade 3 adverse event (unable to perform their daily functions) and 8,471 (2.1%) required admittance to the emergency room or hospital after receiving a COVID-19 injection per the CDC’s V-Safe database report as of July 31, 2022;61 and,

WHEREAS Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo identified 16,406 cardiac deaths from Florida’s disease repository (MERLIN), Florida State Health Online Tracking System (FLSHOTS), and death records, in adult Florida residents within 25 weeks of a 1st or 2nd mRNA nanoparticle injection; 3,417 of these cardiac deaths occurred within 28 days of a 1st or 2nd mRNA nanoparticle injection and none of these deaths were attributed to COVID-19 infection or a history of heart disease;62 and

WHEREAS a recent systematic review of 100 studies, including case-reports and case studies, demonstrated that the average rate of myocarditis (a formerly rare disease among healthy adults and children) is 1.62% post COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injection, as well as demonstrated a clinically significant incidence of cardiomyopathy, pulmonary embolism (PE), and vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia post COVID-19 mRNA injection;63 and,

WHEREAS it is clinically established that the mRNA ‘spike proteins’ and ‘lipid’ nanoparticles cross the barrier membranes of the cardiovascular, respiratory, reproductive, and central nervous system (including the brain); causing inflammation that can result in disease, disability, and death, per peer-reviewed publications and research & development Pfizer documents;52-55,64-67 and

WHEREAS there were 195% excess mortality claims in the State of Florida made to Group Life Insurance companies in July-September of 2021, during the time period when President Biden’s previously announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate was to go into effect by July 4, 2021, for all employed Americans;68-69 and,

WHEREAS the CDC recorded an excess of 492,851deaths in the United states in 2022, and an excess of 64,375 deaths in the first 14 weeks (Q1) of 2023;70 and,

WHEREAS on November 20, 2020, Pfizer stated in writing that the risk-benefit ratio of their COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections were not favorable (unfavorable) for children 12 to 15 years of age, based on FDA submitted data from 100 injected children from their Phase 3 trial;2 and,

WHEREAS on June 10, 2021, the FDA Vaccine Related and Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) stated in writing that it would be infeasible (it would be impossible) to conduct a clinical trial that could clinically and statistically prove that any vaccine could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or COVID-19 disease in pediatric populations because teenagers, children, and infants rarely (if ever) become infected or present with symptoms;16 and,

WHEREAS children who received two (2) COVID-19 injections are 1400% (15x) more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children and children who received three (3) COVID-19 injections are 4400% (45x) more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children per UK Government data;13,71 and,

WHEREAS, COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections induce anaphylaxis, appendicitis, fevers of greater than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, seizures (with eye rolling), convulsions, status epilepticus (seizures lasting more than 5 minutes and multiple seizures that can lead to permanent brain damage), epilepsy, exanthema subitum (herpes induced fevers and seizures), hypotonia (limp ‘lifeless-like baby syndrome’), permanent brain damage confirmed by an EEG, and lissencephaly (genetic-induced brain malformation characterized by the absence of convolutions/folds), per Pfizer’s June 15, 2022, FDA clinical trial data submission of 6 month old babies through 4 year old toddlers; in which a subgroup of 370 toddlers (2 to 4 year old) only 21 toddlers (5%) made it to their 1-month study follow-up visit after receiving their 3rd COVID-19 mRNA injection, and in a subgroup of 344 babies (6 to 23 months old) only 3 babies (1%) made it to their 1-month study follow-up visit after receiving their 3rd injection of COVID-19 mRNA injection; reasons for discontinuing or withdrawing from the study included adverse events, neurological dysfunctions, ICU admission, hospitalization, and death (but reasons for discontinuation or withdrawal need not be noted by the investigator);14 and,

WHEREAS the engineered COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticles can cross the blood brain barrier causing demyelinating disease (deterioration to the protective covering of nerve cells) including permanent changes to nerve cell structures, nerve cell damage, and nerve cell death in the spinal cord and brain leading to permanent brain and neurological disorders and diseases, such as the 696,605 neurological disorders and diseases documented by Pfizer;53,55,56,65,67 and,

WHEREAS the engineered mRNA nanoparticles cross the biological barriers of the male reproductive system accumulating in the testis and epididymis adversely affecting sexual health in men, including; sperm quality, quantity, morphology, and motility, and affecting male hormones causing reproductive organ dysfunction such as the 178,353 female and male reproductive system disorders documented by Pfizer (including male erectile dysfunction, infertility, and testicular pain); 53,56,67 and,

WHEREAS the engineered COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticles cross the biological barriers of the female reproductive system accumulating in the ovaries, placenta, and uterus, causing reproductive dysfunction including damage to eggs and follicle development, and adversely affecting the health of women, unborn babies and newborn babies, as was demonstrated by the 178,353 female and male reproductive system disorders and 4,056 pregnancy complications (including heavy menstrual bleeding, irregular menstruation, spontaneous abortions, and infertility); 53,56,67 and,

WHEREAS the engineered mRNA nanoparticle technologies in the COVID-19 injections are classified as electromagnetic devices per Pfizer’s Operation Warp Speed contract and Title 21 US Code 351(a)(2)(B), and the 2017 FDA Guidance on Drugs and Devices;23,24,49 and,

WHEREAS the engineered nanoparticle technologies in COVID-19 mRNA injections are gene-editing technologies per Pfizer’s May 18, 2021 FDA-submitted biological license application stating that the COVID-19 mRNA mechanism-of-action is through RNA transcription (nucleoside substitutions) substituting the genetic material of human cells within human bodies with foreign genetic material;4,25,28,29 and,

WHEREAS the engineered nanoparticle technologies in COVID-19 mRNA injections are gene-editing nanotechnologies that use cationic liposome technologies to alter human DNA through RNA transfection; as has been described in Pfizer’s biological license application (BLA), on Pfizer’s website, in Dr. Robert Malone and colleagues’ 1996 patent “Delivery of Exogenous DNA Sequences in a Mammal” for cationic liposome technology; and as is demonstrated in multiple scientific papers and Pfizer’s internal report of 1,143 genetic diseases spontaneously reported post- COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injection; 4,25-51,56,72,73 and,

WHEREAS it is an established scientific fact that the engineered nanoparticle technologies in the COVID-19 mRNA injections are gene-editing technologies with known and uknown risks for; integrating non-human DNA into the human genome, transmission of foreign DNA into the germline (genetic mutations passed from parent to child through sperm or egg), passage foreign genes into sperm, embryo/fetal and perinatal toxicity, genotoxicity (DNA damage that can lead to birth defects and diseases i.e. cancers), and the potential for horizontal transmission (i.e., shedding) is further confirmed in a June 9, 2023 peer-reviewed publication in the International Journal of Molecular Science;82 and,

WHEREAS the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections were NEVER proven to prevent infection, disease, hospitalization or death, per Pfizer’s November 20, 2020, FDA submission, in which Pfizer stated in writing that out of 18,198 human subjects originally injected with BNT162b2, 11% or two-thousand and fifty-three (2,053) developed mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19 disease within 2 months of the 1st or 2nd mRNA nanoparticle injection; 1-3 and

WHEREAS 19 (0.1%) deaths were reported by Pfizer within 3 days -142 days (less than 4 months) post- Pfizer mRNA nanoparticle injections in previously healthy human subjects per Pfizer’s May 18, 2021, post-hoc analysis;4 and,

WHEREAS the rotovirus vaccine (RotaShield) was pulled off the US market in 1999 due to five cases (0.05%) of respiratory infection among 10,054 pediatric vaccine recipients;75 and,

WHEREAS the manufacturers of the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections NEVER submitted clinical trial evidence demonstrating clinically and statistically significant protection against; infection, symptomatic illness, medically attended illness, including emergency department and urgent care visits, or severe illness, including hospitalization and death, but did submit clinical data demonstrating an increased risk of heart inflammation, vaccine-related enhanced respiratory disease, and vaccine-related enhanced autoimmune diseases per Pfizer’s August 23, 2021 FDA approval and Moderna’s January 30, 2022, FDA approval;20-22, 75 and,

WHEREAS the engineered nanoparticles in the COVID-19 injections are nanotechnologies designed to force human cells to produce disease-causing pathogens known as spike proteins, spike proteins that are established lab-made pathogens that cause disease, disabilities, and death per dozens of scientific and clinical publications, abstracts, and patents as well as Pfizer’s internal documents and website;4,19-22,26-67 and,

WHEREAS the engineered nanoparticle technologies (aka vaccine nanotechnology) in the COVID-19 mRNA injections are patented for use as a nanocarrier of an ‘agent of biowarfare,’ per US Patent Number 9539210, VACCINE NANOTECHNOLOGY;76 and,

WHEREAS COVID-19 injections containing engineered mRNA nanoparticle technologies meet the legal definition of biological weapons according to 18 USC 175, Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS which is a biological agent, toxin and/or delivery device for use other than prophylactic (preventative), protective, bona fide research, or other peaceful purpose;77 and,

WHEREAS, COVID-19 injections containing engineered mRNA nanoparticles meet the exact criteria of weapons of mass destruction according to F.S.790.166;78 and

WHEREAS, a person who manufactures, possesses, sells, delivers, displays, uses, attempts to use, or conspires to use, or who makes readily accessible to others a weapon of mass destruction commits a felony of the first degree per F.S.790.166;78 and

On behalf of ____________, I am demanding that COUNTY LAW ENFORCMENT issue a cease and desist to immediately stop distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections to All NAME OF COUNTY Vaccination Facilities by _____ and to seize their mRNA nanoparticle injections inventory by __________.

Vaccination facilities are defined as all entities including but not limited to, a business entity, government entity, healthcare provider, educational institution, or individual within NAME OF COUNTY, as defined in Florida Statutes Sec. 768.38.

Vaccination facilities and administrators who do not comply with the cease and desist and immediate forfeit COVID mRNA nanoparticle injections inventory will be in violation of in F.S.790.166 and may subject imprisonment and/or fines.

(CLOSING)

By: __________________________

2 Corinthians 10: 3-6

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.

REFERENCES

1. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech, initial new drug (IND) application. “A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS.” PF-07302048 (BNT162 RNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines) Protocol C4591001; Apr 2020.

2. Gruber M. (Dir CBER/OVRR), Naik R., Smith M., Wollersheim S., Huang L., et al. Pfizer Inc. on behalf of Pfizer and BioNTech; “Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an Unapproved Product.” Review Memorandum; Nov 2020. https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download

3. Polack F., Thomas S., Kitchin N., et al. for the C4591001 Clinical Trial Group; “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine” New Engl J Med; Dec 10, 2020; 383:2603-2615. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2034577

4. Naik Ramachandra, PhD, Review Committee Chair, DVRPA/OVRR. BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH in partnership with Pfizer, Inc. “COMIRNATY (BNT162b2): Active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older” FDA Approval of the Biological License Application (BLA) for BNT162b2/COMIRNATY; Submitted May 18, 2021. Reviewed November 8, 2021. https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download

5. Zaks Tal, ModernaTX, Inc. initial new drug (IND) application. “A Phase 3, Randomized, Stratified, Observer-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Adults Aged 18 Years and Older, mRNA-1273-P301” Aug 20, 2020. https://covid19crc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/mRNA-1273-P301-Protocol-2020.pdf

6. Agnihothram Sudhakar, PhD, Review Committee Chair, DVRPA/OVRR. ModernaTX Inc. “SPIKEVAX (mRNA-1273): Active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older” FDA Approval of the Biological License Application (BLA) for COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA; January 30, 2023. https://www.fda.gov/media/155931/download

7. ModernaTX, Inc. “FDA Briefing Document Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine” Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA); December 17, 2020. https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download

8. Pfizer, Inc., BioNTech. “Application for licensure of a booster dose for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). FDA Briefing Document” Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting. September 17, 2021. https://www.fda.gov/media/152176/download

9. Anderson Steven, PhD, MPP – Dir. Office of Biostats & Epidemiology, CBER. “FDA/CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety & Effectiveness Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting” October 22, 2020. https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download?fbclid=IwAR1SooRjTDuhBPqM4TiD3O7vYgX4eAp3CCqB7SzCk04CMve_OzgtMNPfNkc

10. Senator Ron Johnson, Subcommittee on Investigations, Ranking Member. “United States Senate Letter: The Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III” regarding the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED); Feb 1, 2022. https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/FB6DDD42-4755-4FDC-BEE9-50E402911E02

11. Wollersheim Susan, MD, Schwartz Ann, MD. Lee Lucia, MD; Team Leader CRB1/DVRPA/OVRR Allende Maria MD; Chief, CRB1/DVRPA/OVRR, BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH in partnership with Pfizer, Inc. “BLA Clinical Review MEMORANDUM” Biological License Application (BLA); August 23, 2021. https://www.fda.gov/media/152256/download

12. Shresrha N., Burke P., Nowacki., et al. “Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine.” Open Forum Infect Dis. April 19, 2023. (Cleveland Clinic) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10234376/

13. Nafilyan V., Bermingham C., Ward IL., et al. “Risk of death following SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination in young people in England: a self-controlled case series study” MedRxiv. March 23, 2022. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.22.22272775v1

14. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Amendment for Use in Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age. “EUA amendment request for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 6 months through 4 years of age.” VRBPAC Briefing Document. June 15, 2022. https://www.fda.gov/media/159195/download

15. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration, Office of the Commissioner, Office of the Chief Scientist, Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats. “Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities” Guidance for Industry and Other Stakeholders; January 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/97321/download

16. Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting. Licensure and Emergency Use Authorization of Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19 for Use in Pediatric Populations” FDA Briefing Document;June 10, 2021. https://www.fda.gov/media/149935/download

17. 21 USC Chapter 1, Subchapter D, Part 312, Subpart C, §312.42 https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-D/part-312/subpart-C/section-312.42

18. 21 USC Chapter 9, Subchapter V, Part A, § 355-1 https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:21%20section:355-1%20edition:prelim)

19. 21 USC 225.1Vpume 4, Subpart A. Current Good Manufacturing Practice. 225.1 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=225.1

20. COMIRNATY Prescribing Information. Purple Cap. Dilute. April 2023. https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=15623

21. COMIRNATY Prescribing Information. Grey Cap. Do NOT dilute. April 2023.https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=16351

22. SPIKEVAX Prescribing Information. November 2022. https://www.fda.gov/media/155675/download

23. DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY U.S. ARMY CONTRACTING COMMAND. “COVID-19 PANDEMIC—LARGE SCALE VACCINE MANUFACTURING DEMONSTRATION” RPP #: 20-11 Project Identifier: 2011-003. Statement of Work for Pfizer. July 21, 2020. https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pfizer-inc-covid-19-vaccine-contract.pdf

24. 21 U.S. Code § 351a2B - Adulterated drugs and devices, Chapter 9, Subchapter V, Part A https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/21/351#:~:text=For%20purposes%20of%20paragraph%20(a,the%20manufacturing%20of%20drugs%2C%20and

25. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products” Guidance for Industry; Aug 2015. https://www.fda.gov/media/89036/download

26. Silver, Kate.“Shot of a Lifetime: How Pfizer Developed its Own Raw Materials to Ensure a Steady Supply for the COVID-19 Vaccine” Pfizer Website visited June 27, 2023. https://www.pfizer.com/news/articles/shot_of_a_lifetime_how_pfizer_developed_its_own_raw_materials_to_ensure_a_steady_supply_for_the_covid_19_vaccine

27. ThermoFisher Scientific.“How Cationic Lipid Mediated Transfection Works.” ThermoFisher Scientific Website visited June 27, 2023 https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/references/gibco-cell-culture-basics/transfection-basics/gene-delivery-technologies/cationic-lipid-mediated-delivery/how-cationic-lipid-mediated-transfection-works.html

28. Berkman BE, Deputy Director, NHGI Bioethics Core. “SUBSTITUTION” NIH National Human Genome Institute Website visited June 27, 2023. https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Substitution#:~:text=Substitution%2C%20as%20related%20to%20genomics,with%20a%20different%20amino%20acid

29. Ganguly P, PhD, Chief Communications Officer, Nucleus Genomics, NHGI Office of Communications. “TRANSLATION” NIH National Human Genome Institute Website https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Translation

30. Katragadda, CS., Choudhury, KS, and Murthy, PN. “Nanoparticles as Non-Viral Gene Delivery Vectors” IEEE Transactions on Nanobioscience. January 2008 6(4):319-30 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/journal/IEEE-transactions-on-nanobioscience-1558-2639

31. Alden M, Falla FO, Yang D, et al. “Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line” Curr. Issues Mol. Biol. Feb 23, 2022, 44 (3),1115- 1126; https://doi.org/10.3390/cimb44030073

32. Pfizer Website. “Unlocking the Power of our Body’s Protein Factory” Pfizer Website visited June 28, 2023. https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

33. Pfizer Website. “Turning Your Body into Medicine Factories” Pfizer Website visited June 28, 2023. https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/how-once-little-known-molecule-disrupting-medicine

34. Tenchov R. “The therapeutic potential of nanotechnology beyond COVID-19” Publication for the American Chemical Society (ACS). November 18, 2022. https://www.cas.org/resources/cas-insights/drug-discovery/therapeutic-potential-nanotechnology-covid-19

35. Williams K and Brant S. “Indigenous perspectives on the biodigital convergence” AlterNative: An International Journal of Indigenous Peoples;Vol 18. Issue 1. April 6, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1177/11771801221090748

36. Friedrichs S and Bowman D. “COVID-19 may become nanomedicine’s finest hour yet” Nature Nanotechnology;Volume 16, Pages 362–364. April 14, 2021. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-021-00901-8

37. Vahedifard F and Chakravathy K. “Nanomedicine for COVID-19: the role of nanotechnology in the treatment and diagnosis of COVID-19” Emergent Mater. 4(1): 75–99; Feb 13 2021.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33615140/

38. Pfizer Inc. Confidential. “Structural and Biophysical Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Glycoprotein (P2 S) as a Vaccine Antigen” Pfizer Parent Compound Number(s): PF-0730204. Dec 27, 2020. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/125742_S1_M4_4.2.1-vr-vtr-10741.pdf

39. Nickl P, Hilal T, Olal D, et al. “A New Support Film for Cryo Electron Microscopy Protein Structure Analysis Based on Covalently Functionalized Graphene” Small;Vol 19. Issue 8: Feb 2023. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/smll.202205932

40. ThermoFisher Scientific. “Cryo EM Sample Preparation with the Vitrobot System:Reproducible vitrification of biological samples” ThermoFisher Scientific Website visited June 28, 2023. https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/electron-microscopy/products/sample-preparation-equipment-em/vitrobot-system.html

41. Fertility Associates of Memphis. https://www.fertilitymemphis.com/vitrification/#:~:text=The%20word%20“vitrification”%20comes%20from,into%20a%20glass%2Dlike%20structure.

42. Joshua A Lees, Jaoa M Dias, and Seungil Han. Discovery Sciences, Medicine Design, Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development, Groton, CT 06340, U.S.A “Applications of Cryo-EM in small molecule and biologics drug design” Biochem Soc Trans. 2021 Dec 17; 49(6): 2627–2638. Published online 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1042/BST20210444. https://portlandpress.com/biochemsoctrans/article/49/6/2627/230276/Applications-of-Cryo-EM-in-small-molecule-and

43. CDC “Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: Storage and Handling” May 2, 2023. CDC Website visited site on June 27, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/downloads/storage-summary.pdf

44. Pallesen J, Wang N, McLellan J, et al. “Immunogenicity and structures of a rationally designed prefusion MERS-CoV spike antigen” August 14, 2017. PNAS;114 (35) E7348-E7357 https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1707304114

45. Graham B, McLellan J, et al. “6VSB:Prefusion 2019-nCoV spike glycoprotein with a single receptor-binding domain up” (2020) Science 367: 1260-1263. Research Center for Structural Biology (RCSB) Protein Data Bank (PDB) https://www.rcsb.org/structure/6VSB

46. Graham B, McLellan J, and Ward A. “PREFUSION CORONAVIRUS SPIKE PROTEINS AND THEIR USE” US2020/06185A: Feb 27, 2020. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e9/1f/3a/c72f6a8603a3b5/US20200061185A1.pdf

47. Arbeitman, C.R., Rojas, P., Ojeda-May, P. et al. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields. Nat Commun 12, 5407 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7

48. Cross R. “Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for COVID-19” Chemical & Engineering News. March 6, 2021 | Volume 99, Issue 8; https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/drug-delivery/Without-lipid-shells-mRNA-vaccines/99/i8

49. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration, Office of Combination Products, Office of Special Medical Programs Office of the Commissioner “Classification of Products as Drugs and Devices & Additional Product Classification Issues: Guidance for Industry and FDA Staff” September 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/80384/download

50. Fliesler N. “Capturing SARS-CoV-2’s shape-shifting spike protein” Posted July 21, 2020. Boston Children’s Hospital Website Visited June 29, 2023. https://answers.childrenshospital.org/sars-cov-2-spike-protein/

51. Moderna Patent. Bancel S, Chakraborty T, Fougorelles A, “Modified polynucleotides for the production of secreted proteins” US9828416B2: November 28, 2017. https://patents.google.com/patent/US9828416B2/en Also accessed February 2022 https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf

52. Rawati J, Kumar V, Ahlwat P, et al. “Current Trends on the Effects of Metal‑Based Nanoparticles on Microbial Ecology” Applied Biochemistry and Biotechnology; Feb 17, 2023. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12010-023-04386-0

53. Wang R, Song B, Wu J, et al. “Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system” Int Jrnl of Nanomedicine: 2018:13 8487–8506 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6294055/pdf/ijn-13-8487.pdf

54. Handy RD and Shaw BJ. “Toxic effects of nanoparticles and nanomaterials: Implications for public health, risk assessment and the public perception of nanotechnology” Health, Risk, & Society; Volume 9;2007. https://doi.org/10.1080/13698570701306807

55. Cupaioli FA, Zucca FA, Boraschi D, Zecca L. Engineered nanoparticles. How brain friendly is this new guest? Prog Neurobiol. 2014 Aug-Sep;119-120:20-38. doi: 10.1016/j.pneurobio.2014.05.002. Epub 2014 May 10. PMID: 24820405. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24820405/

56. Pfizer. Confidential. “APPENDIX 2.2: Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Reactions from Post-Marketing Data Sources, BNT162B2.” Data collected from December of 2020 through June 18, 2022. https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

57. Center for Disease Control (CDC). “VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports.” US Data. June 16, 2023. https://openvaers.com/covid-data

58. Lazarus Ross, MBBS, MPH, MMed, GDCompSci, Michael Klompas, MD, MPH. “Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS).” Prepared by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Inclusive dates: 12/01/07 - 09/30/10 https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

59. United States Department of Defense, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Humetrix data; “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Against the Delta Variant Among 5.6M Medicare Beneficiaries 65 Years and Older.” September 28, 2021. https://www.humetrix.com/powerpoint-vaccine.html

60. Link-Gelles, Ruth, PhD, MPHLCDR, US Public Health Service COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Program Lead Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Updates.” June 15 2023. https://www.fda.gov/media/169536/download

61. CDC V-SAFE Database. Accessed June 28, 2023. https://vaxxsafedata.com/about-us/

62. FL SG Dr. Josepha Ladapo.”Exploring the relationship between all-cause and cardiac-related mortality following COVID-19 vaccination or infection in Florida residents: a self-controlled case series study” Oct 2022. https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-analysis.pdf

63. Paknahad MH, Yancheshmeh FB, Soleimani A. Cardiovascular complications of COVID-19 vaccines: A review of case-report and case-series studies. Heart Lung. 2023 May-Jun;59:173-180. doi: 10.1016/j.hrtlng.2023.02.003. Epub 2023 Feb 8. PMID: 36842342; PMCID: PMC9905103. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36842342/

64. AHA “Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells” American Heart Association Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Meeting – Presentation: P3119. July 25, 2022. https://newsroom.heart.org/news/coronavirus-spike-protein-activated-natural-immune-response-damaged-heart-muscle-cells#:~:text=“Our%20data%20show%20that%20the,their%20own%20natural%20immune%20machinery

65. Hansen T, Titze U, Kulamadayil-Heidenreich NSA, Glombitza S, Tebbe JJ, Röcken C, Schulz B, Weise M, Wilkens L. First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Jun;107:172-175. doi:10.1016/j.ijid.2021.04.053. Epub 2021 Apr 16. PMID: 33872783; PMCID: PMC8051011. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8051011/

66. Acuitas Therapeutics. A Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats. Test Facility Study No. 185350 Sponsor Reference No. ALC-NC-0552. Nov 9, 2020. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M4_4223_185350.pdf

67. Pfizer Inc. Japan. “SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine (BNT162, PF-07302048) Luciferase RNA-encapsulated LNP administered intravenously to Wistar Han rats at a dose of 1 mg RNA/kg. Plasma and Liver Concentrations of ALC-0315 and ALC-0159”

68. Society of Actuators (SoA) Research Institute. “Group Life COVID-19 Mortality Survey Report” Aug 2022. https://www.soa.org/4a368a/globalassets/assets/files/resources/research-report/2022/group-life-covid-19-mortality-03-2022-report.pdf

69. The White House. “FACT SHEET: President Biden to Announce Goal to Administer at Least One Vaccine Shot to 70% of the U.S. Adult Population by July 4th.” WH Statement made on May 4, 2021. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/05/04/fact-sheet-president-biden-to-announce-goal-to-administer-at-least-one-vaccine-shot-to-70-of-the-u-s-adult-population-by-july-4th/

70. CDC Data submitted to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Accessed June 1, 2023. https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676#

71. Swart N. “Pfizer documents, official government data confirm: .75m vaccine deaths in 2022, critical infertility” Biz News. Nov 23, 2022. https://www.biznews.com/health/2022/11/23/pfizer-vaccine-deaths

72. Malone RW, Felgner PL, Verma IM. Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 1989 Aug;86(16):6077-81. doi: 10.1073/pnas.86.16.6077. PMC297778. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC297778/

73. Malone RW, Felgner P, Wolff J, et al. “DELIVERY OF EXOGENOUSDNA SEQUENCES IN A MAMMAL” US5,580,859; Dec 9, 1996. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/6f/65/07/e39a6bf6d18e9d/US5580859.pdf

74. CDC “Historical information as RotaShield® was taken off U.S. market in 1999”CDC website visited June 29, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd-vac/rotavirus/vac-rotashield-historical.htm#:~:text=The%20U.S.%20Advisory%20Committee%20on,between%20the%20vaccine%20and%20intussusception.

75. CDC “Monitoring Vaccine Effectiveness.” CDC COVID-19 website visited June 29, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/how-cdc-monitors.html

76. NIH Patent for “Vaccine Nanotechnology” US 9,539,210 B2 Jan 10, 2017. https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf

77. US Title 18 – Crimes and Criminal Procedures, Chapter 10 – Biological Weapons, §175. Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title18/part1/chapter10&edition=prelim

78. FL State Title XLVI – Crimes, Chapter 790 – Weapons and Firearms, SECTION 166Manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, display, use, or attempted or threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction or hoax weapon of mass destruction prohibited; definitions; penalties. https://m.flsenate.gov/Statutes/790.166

79. Schmeling M, Manniche V, Hansen PR. “Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine” European Journal of Clinical Investigation. March 30, 2023. https://doi.org/10.1111/eci.13998

80. European Medical Agency. “Safety of COVID-19 vaccines.” https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/vaccines-covid-19/safety-covid-19-vaccines Assessed January 6, 2023.

81. European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare. “EDQM initiatives in the context of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.” https://www.edqm.eu/en/edqm-initiatives-in-the-context-of-covid-19-vaccines-and-therapies Assessed January 6, 2023.

82. Banoun H. “mRNA: Vaccine or Gene Therapy? The Safety Regulatory Issues.” International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2023; 24(13):10514. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms241310514

If You’d Like to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

email: patriots@mifight.com

Be Prepared.

You can keep a full armamentarium of prescriptions on-hand for bacterial, viral, or parasite infections through The Wellness Company. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45.

Here is the direct link to Emergency Prescription Kit, which contains prescriptions for the above listed acute (not chronic) conditions and infections. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45 PLUS Receive a FREE TWC Membership ($99 Value).

FREEMEMBER is a $99 Value offering discounts on Rx kits, supplements and telemedicine for 1-year for FREE. Just remember to add the Basic Membership to your cart.

People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I recommend these products to detox (Pure Body Extract (Zeolite), Super Green Juice, Organic Super Fiber, Organic Super Protein) which you can order here.