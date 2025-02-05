RFK Junior's Letter to the Senate vs. His Promises to MAHA
Overall RFK Jr.'s responses were non-committal and elusive, giving him room to uphold his promises to MAHA while improving his chances of Senate confirmation without committing perjury.
February 5, 2024: As promised, RFK Jr. provided a written response to US Senators as part of the follow-up to his Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) confirmation testimony. The 63-page letter addresses issues from Pandemic Preparedness (including H5N1), Mandated Medical Treatments (i.e. vaccines), Big Pharma Advertising, Cancer treatments (including ivermectin) to Abortion Services and What RFK Jr. Discussed with BioPharma Execs at the Mar-a-Lago Trump dinner
Insights Into RFK Jr.’s MAHA Commitment
