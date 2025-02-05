February 5, 2024: As promised, RFK Jr. provided a written response to US Senators as part of the follow-up to his Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) confirmation testimony. The 63-page letter addresses issues from Pandemic Preparedness (including H5N1), Mandated Medical Treatments (i.e. vaccines), Big Pharma Advertising, Cancer treatments (including ivermectin) to Abortion Services and What RFK Jr. Discussed with BioPharma Execs at the Mar-a-Lago Trump dinner

Share

Insights Into RFK Jr.’s MAHA Commitment