November 21, 2024: Over the past several weeks, both mainstream and medical news outlets have been “freaking out” over RFK Jr’s intention to review safety data of all vaccines, specifically focusing on childhood vaccines. Three weeks ago, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins argued with Howard Lutnick when Mr. Lutcnick explained that RFK Jr wants to review data on vaccines to prove that much of the claims around the safety and efficacy of vaccines is wrong. Collins responded by saying, “I doubt any data would back that up.”

Children’s VAERS Data Through December 2022

COVID-19 Data on the Left, All Vaccine Data on the Right

Apparently Kaitlin Collins is unfamiliar with the horrifying spike in childhood deaths that occurred in 2021 for all childhood vaccines (not just COVID), or the skyrocketing rates of autism since the 1990’s (after the Childhood Vaccine Protection Act was passed).

HHS Secretary Has a Legal Data to Review Vaccine Safety Data

During my recent interview with Emerald, I address the fact that it is RFK Jr’s legal responsibility as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to review US databases to determine if newer vaccines (since 1988) are causing more harm, injuries, diseases or deaths since vaccines prior to 1988.

Reality Check for Morning Joe

Just this morning, Morning Joe had Steve Rattner on to ‘debunk’ RFK Jr’s concerns about the efficacy and safety of childhood vaccines, as well as the COVID-19 mRNA injections, citing data from Our World in Data.

Here’s a reality check for Morning Joe and Mr. Rattner, under the Childhood Vaccine Protection Act, the HHS Secretary (RFK Jr) has a legal (ministerial) duty to review the safety data of childhood vaccines in US government databases, including VAERS, VSD, and even BEST, and then pull lots or entire vaccine lines if there are safety signals of increased rates of injury, disease, or death are observed. Global databases, such as, Our World of Data aren’t written into US laws.

Here’s exactly what the childhood vaccine laws state;