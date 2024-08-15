August, 15, 2024: Manufacturers are legally required to ensure that their products available for interstate commerce meet their FDA-approved indication. (period) An indication is what an FDA-approved product promises to do.

Pfizer’s FDA-approved labeling alone proves that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are not vaccines because their own package insert shows that the injections cause COVID-19 disease.

Pfizer’sFDA-approved indication for their COVID-19 mRNA injection is;