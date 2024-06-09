June 9, 2024: Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) issued a press release regarding their recent win in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Judge R. Nelson and Judge Collins concurred that the LA County School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate violated individual human rights of employees because the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ do not prevent against infection by providing immunity and therefore, are not ‘vaccines.’

Pfizer and the FDA have provided more incriminating evidence validating HFDF’s accurate claim that COVID-19 injections are not vaccines and in fact, cause SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously healthy children and adults.

Pfizer FDA Study Confirms: 75% of Boosted Children and 72% of Boosted Adults are COVID-19 Infected