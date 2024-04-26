April 26, 2024: Per African Nations Want in on Pandemic Profiteering, “African nations are demanding full-transparency regarding pandemic intellectual property, from open-source access to viral gene sequences to royalty-free access to the IP (intellectual property) of pandemic products and manufacturing know-how,” clearly removing the profit incentives for Pfizer and other mRNA manufacturers.

Yesterday, Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who is also the President of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), and David Reddy, the IFPMA Director General, urging them to reconsider their opposition to the IHR amendments to the WHO Treaty and chastising Albert Bourla for putting profits over people.

“Pfizer Should Be Ashamed and Embarrassed”