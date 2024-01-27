January 27, 2024: Over the weekend I had the pleasure of speaking with my esteemed colleague, James Roguski. James is the leading expert on the WHO IHR amendments to the global “Pandemic Treaty.” The WHO IHR (International Healthcare Regulations) amendments to the Pandemic Treaty are currently in negations between the Working Group (US, EU nations, NGO influence, et al) with 72 nations from the Africa Group and Group for Equity and they are not going well.

Many of us may recall back in 2022 when African nations immediately put a stop on the IHR amendments and initiated negotiations. I originally thought that this was due to the violations of human rights and national sovereignty because it’s really important to notice the removal of “with full respect for the dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms of persons,” in the requested Pandemic Treaty amendments.

But it turns out..there’s more to the backroom WHO Pandemic Treaty negotiations than I originally thought. African and underdeveloped nations are not just appearing to ask for protection of human rights and to retain their national sovereignty, these nations also want in on the revenue generation and profiteering created by pandemics through local manufacturing, royalty-free licensing, and ‘co-inventing’ pandemic vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

Share