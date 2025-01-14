"Pfizer Saved the World" - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
“Pfizer is the best company in executing. There is no one like the Pfizer machine in getting things done. Pfizer is the same company that saved the world two years ago..." - Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer
January 14, 2025: Every year, at the very beginning of January, the titans (C-level execs) and tycoons (venture capital firms) meet at the JP Morgan Conference (JPM) at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco to make investment deals (Series A, B, C, etc. and mergers and acquisitions) and to confirm business plans (launches, co-promote partnerships, pipelines, etc.) over the next year and years thereafter.
It’s important to note that JPM is limited hangout and security is exceptionally tight at the conference. BioPharma feel very comfortable ‘letting their guard down a bit’ and speaking passionately about how they feel (about themselves) amongst their peers and colleagues.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Claims “Pfizer Saved the World”
