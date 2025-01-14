January 14, 2025: Every year, at the very beginning of January, the titans (C-level execs) and tycoons (venture capital firms) meet at the JP Morgan Conference (JPM) at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco to make investment deals (Series A, B, C, etc. and mergers and acquisitions) and to confirm business plans (launches, co-promote partnerships, pipelines, etc.) over the next year and years thereafter.

It’s important to note that JPM is limited hangout and security is exceptionally tight at the conference. BioPharma feel very comfortable ‘letting their guard down a bit’ and speaking passionately about how they feel (about themselves) amongst their peers and colleagues.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Claims “Pfizer Saved the World”

IMAGE: ShutterStock. Photographer: Verve Vasillis

Share