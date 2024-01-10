January 10, 2024: This week the annual JP Morgan (JPM) Biotech and Healthcare conference is in full-swing in San Francisco. JPM has historically been an exclusive venture capital ‘shopping’ conference for industry titans to flex their IP pipelines and open up their wallets.

If what I wrote sounds provocative or chauvinistic it’s because JPM is one of the most exciting industry conferences of the year on many different levels. JPM is historically dominated by high-powered males who have access to their corporate, big-daddy, billion-dollar bank accounts that they are eager to spend, and ‘gender-diversity’ at the conference means that there will be a high-end ‘models’ at the exclusive, invite-only, C-Level biotech cocktail receptions and after-parties.

Share

Cancer is So HOT This Year