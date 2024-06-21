June 20, 2024: In a recent interview with Greg Hunter, we discuss the details of the lawsuit filed this week by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach charging Pfizer with 9 Counts under Kansas Consumer Protection laws and one count of civil conspiracy.

Why Aren’t the Other COVID-19 mRNA Manufacturers Being Sued?

You can view the entire 51-minute interview on USAWatchdog.com or Rumble.

Below are excerpts from the write-up by Greg Hunter at USAWatchdog.com.

Pfizer Called the Shots

Why were other vax makers not sued? Kingston said, “It was because of the contract Pfizer had. They were not under the supervision of the U.S. government and did not participate with the Warp Speed program. Under that program, the U.S. government controlled the products that were being manufactured. . . . because of the contract that Pfizer signed with the U.S. government, and it looks like Trump had his fingerprints all over it, the art of the deal, Trump broke Pfizer’s liability shield so that the contract could be a used as weapon for state prosecutors and Americans to sue Pfizer if they did anything wrong; if Pfizer tried to defraud us.”

Per the contract, all of the data related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was and will continue to be generated by Pfizer (and BioNTech) without government funding, and Pfizer owns all of the data.

Pfizer Charged with Civil Conspiracy

Kingston goes on to say, “…the 10th count is the most important. So much for saying the COVID-19 injections are not safe and effective (is a conspiracy theory) or that the shots cause harm, disease, disability, infertility, myocarditis, pericarditis and death (is a conspiracy theory). It’s no longer a conspiracy theory. It’s a fact with count number 10, the charge for civil conspiracy.”

In closing, Kingston says the Pfizer data proves, “If you get the injection, you get the infection.”

“It is the exact opposite of what we would call a vaccine. On top of that, they (Pfizer) knew about all the disease, disability, infertility and death that it would cause. . . . Their labeling (for COMIRNATY) is criminal. . . .”

“They Think They’re the Good Guys”

“Forcing the COVID-19 mRNA injections was about breaking American values and breaking our belief that individuals have human rights (given to us by God, not the government). This is also about genetically editing human beings, and not just human beings, but all biological lifeforms. The synthetic biology industry wants to genetically edit all life forms in the world world, and they want the laws (that protect human rights) to go away. They think they’re the good guys.”

Psalm 52:6-7

The righteous will see and fear, and will laugh at him, saying; “Behold, the man who would not make God his refuge, but trusted in the abundance of his riches and was strong in his evil desire.”

