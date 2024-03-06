March 5, 2024: When I first began this endeavor, God put on my heart to have the mRNA shots removed from every community across the United States and around the world. I’m honored that I was integral in sending Dr. Joseph Sansone the document that I updated from the Sheriffs’ DEMAND letter, containing the verbiage, citations, facts, laws, current events, and screenshots for the Statement of Facts in his petition and that other individuals, organizations, and government leaders are using my work to seek justice and remove the shots.

Dr. Joe Sansone filed an emergency petition for a writ mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court against Florida Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody on March 3rd and was issued case #SC2024-0327 on March 5th.

The purpose of a writ mandamus is to remedy defects of justice. A writ mandamus is normally issued when an officer or authority is required to perform a duty under the law, but despite a demand in writing has not performed that duty. A writ mandamus can also be used to quash an illegal order.

Order to Prohibit the Use Of and Seize the mRNA Injections

Dr. Joe Sansone is seeking for the Florida Supreme Court to issue an order to Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody to uphold their duties of enforcing federal and Florida laws by prohibiting the unlawful and criminal distribution, promotion and administration of the engineered mRNA nanoparticle injections on Floridians and to protect Floridians by seizing the injections.

(9) Due to the extraordinary nature of the crimes committed against the civilian population in the State of Florida, and the threat that continued distribution of COVID-19 injections will cause further death and disability, and the potential threat posed to the future existence of the human race itself, this Court must act immediately to prevent further harm.

(69) On behalf of the dead and dying, and those that will die in the future, and for the preservation of the human race, the Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida .

This mandamus also seeks to compel Respondents to seize all vials of Covid 19 injections and all mRNA nanoparticle injections

(83) This mandamus is not demanding the prosecution of individuals. This mandamus simply seeks to compel the Governor and Attorney General to enforce the law and protect the public from biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and remove them from the market.

Laws are Being Violated and Crimes are Being Committed

The emergency petition declares that the following state and federal violations and crimes are being committed against Floridians due to the distribution, promotion, and administration of the mRNA nanoparticle injections;

18 USC 175: Distribution, stockpiling, and use of weapons of biological weapons

FL 790.166: Distribution, stockpiling, and use of weapons of mass destruction

21 CFR 312.42bi, 21 USC 360bbb-2, 21 USC 355-1,: Illegal human experimentation on civilians

18 USC 2381: Treason

18 USC 2331: Domestic terrorism

18 USC 1091: Genocide

FL 782.04-1a: Murder - “the unlawful killing of a human being”

FL 777.03: Accessory to a crime after the fact

FL 499.005 (2): Distribution of an adulterated product

A Writ Mandamus Must Be Imperative and Not Discretionary

Dr. Sansone’s emergency petition emphasizes that Florida Surgeon Joseph Ladapo has declared that the mRNA injections are a “threat to the human genome itself,” and called for the discontinuation of the use of mRNA injections on all Floridians, but nothing has been done.

(19) On January 3, 2024, the Florida Department of Health called for the halt of the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in human beings, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo, specifically stating, “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome ... If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines , these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings .”

(84) According to the Florida Department of Health, based on statements made in an official bulletin by Surgeon Dr. General Ladapo, COVID 19 injections are an adulterated product. See Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023). COVID 19 injections continue to be distributed. COVID 19 injections cause death and permanent disability, and according to the Florida Department of Health, pose an existential threat to the human genome itself. There is a clear duty for the Respondents to enforce this law.

Petitioner Must Demonstrate Respondents Have Been Notified and Have Failed to Uphold the Law

Dr. Joseph Sansone details the exhaustive and legal routes he and other Floridians have taken to remedy the situation including;

Since Feb of 2023, ten (10) Republican Florida Republican County Political parties, representing millions, have passed resolutions declaring the COVID-19 injections are biological weapons.

On Oct 6, 2023, Governor DeSantis received demand letters via certified mail, as well as a flash drive of evidence.

On Oct 6, 2023, 20 state attorneys and 67 county sheriffs received demand information and evidence via email.

On February 16, 2024, Attorney General Moody and Governor DeSantis received demand letters to immediately enforce Florida law, via certified mail.

“Accessory to a Crime After the Fact”

Sansone points out that by allowing the mRNA nanoparticle technology injections to continue to be distributed, accessible, and administered in the State of Florida, the State of Florida and its officers are accessories to a crime after the fact.

If the State of Florida, or State Officers, continue to allow the distribution of these biological agents then that makes the State of Florida and State Officers an accessary after the fact. see Accessory After the Fact § 777.03 Fla. Stat. (2023) as such an action would allow the crime to continue and shield perpetrators from prosecution. The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to these injections because they are known to cause harm, including death, and even pose a threat to the human genome. This adds a tremendous amount of credence to the arguments put forth in this mandamus.

Support Dr. Joseph Sansone

We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Joseph Sansone for relentlessly pursuing justice from the Ban the Jab Resolution, to demanding that Governor, AG, state prosecutors and sheriffs seize the shots, to his Florida Supreme Court emergency petition. Please support this American hero by subscribing to Joe’s SubStack here.

Joe and I discussed the case in detail with James Roguski last night. You can view the discussion on James Roguski’s SubStack.

Hebrews 10:35-36

So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

