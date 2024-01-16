January 16, 2024: modRNA, ‘lipid’ nanoparticles, and other gene editing technologies have epically failed at providing any human benefits for decades. Since the unleashing of the mRNA COVID-19 injections on global civilians, these nanoparticle technologies have caused massive increases in disease, disabilities, infertility and death in men, women, and children over the past 3 years.

The above stated claims were recently confirmed on January 11, 2024, by the Japanese General Incorporated Association Vaccine Issues Study Group. These prestigious scientists and doctors held a press conference to report on their systemic review of thousands of publications of scientific literature from the NIH PubMed database and other global databases on synthetic viruses, mRNA gene editing technologies, and ‘lipid’ nanoparticles.

During the press conference, Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University stated; “Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination which affect every organ without exception.”

Professor Emeritus Masayasu Inoue stated, “You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs… diseases across all medical fields have been reported. As Prof. Fukushima stated, the characteristics of this vaccine is that they occur simultaneously within entire families.”

The Spike is Toxic

Professor Yasufami Murakami of the Tokyo University of Science declared; “I believe it (the mRNA COVID-19 injection) should be STOPPED immediately. THE SPIKE IS TOXIC. It is very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human. Another point is that the lipid nanoparticles are also toxic.”

Nanoparticles are the World’s #1 Problem

Professor Emeritus Fukushima went on to explain that;

“If the problem of ‘off-targets’ is solved, there are still many other problems because these nanoparticles, which are inflammatory and environmental (cause environmental harm), especially the plastic nanoparticles. Nanoparticles are the world’s number one problem.” - Professor Emeritus Fukushima, Kyoto University

It may surprise you to learn that mRNA gene editing and nanoparticle technologies were considered weapons of mass destruction up until around 2019.

I’ve transcribed the summary of the press conference in this article and provided select references to substantiate many of the assertions made by the expert scientific and medical panel.