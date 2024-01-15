January 15: 2024: Professor James Giordano is a former US marine and became an advisor to the US intelligence community (IC) and military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2008 under President Barack Obama. Giordano is currently an advisor to the IC and DARPA.

Giordano is currently Chief of Neuroethics and leads the Military Medical Ethics program at Georgetown University. He also served as the Task Leader of EU Human Brain Project on Dual-Use Brain Science.

Neuralink and mRNA Nanoparticles are Weapons of Mass Destruction and Disruption (WMD 2)

Similar to the Neuralink website, DARPA presents brain-computer interface (BCI) neurotechnologies as clinically beneficial to humans. But make no mistake, BCI nano-neurotechnologies are intended for use as weapons of mass destruction (WMD2 ).

The Battlefield of the Mind

In this 2018 video, Giordano informs the US Army WestPoint Cadets;

“The brain is and will be the 21st century battlefield in many ways. End of story. You will encounter some form of neurocognitive science that has been weaponized not only in your military career, but in your personal and professional lives.”

“Importantly is this other acronym WMD2… this is part of a regular and ongoing innovation in your careers. Weapons of Mass Destruction and Disruption, disruption and influence will be the key to creating peer capabilities and asymmetrical relations and engagements.”

During his lecture, Giordano goes on to explain how nanoparticle technologies (such as the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle technology) can be invisible, aerosolized weapons causing cognitive and physical illnesses including anxiety, brain fog, blood clotting, a pandemic of strokes and a pandemic the ‘worried well.’

Dual-Use-of-Research is the Code Term for WMD 2

Make no mistake, just as HHS, DARPA, BARDA, Moderna, and Pfizer developed and deployed mRNA gene-editing nanoparticle technologies under the guise of having therapeutic benefits to ‘treat cancers’ or ‘prevent viral infections’, both mRNA nanotechnology (COVID-19 vaccines) and BCI nano-neurotechnologies (Neuralink) were always intended for use on civilian populations as weapons of mass destruction and disruption (WMD2).

In 2016, MIT published an article addressing U.S. Lieutenant General and former intelligence community advisor, James Clapper’s concerns that gene-editing nanotechnologies (i.e. mRNA vaccine technology) are weapons of mass destruction that could wipe out entire species of plants, insects, and humans.

How Do We Win the Intelligence War Against the Use of mRNA Bioweapon Technology on Adults and Children?

The delusional belief that allowing weapons of mass destruction in our communities as “a matter of choice” is form of 5th generation warfare and a threat to our national security, posterity, and humanity as a whole. As Chinese Colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui wrote in Unrestricted Warfare;“

War is no longer using armed forces to compel the enemy to submit, but rather using all means available, lethal and non-lethal, to compel the enemy to accept one’s interest."

Furthermore, James Giordano has openly stated that while nanoparticle technology weapons can not be used on a civilian populations as ‘weapons,’ these nanoparticle technologies may be used on civilians under the guise of medical health experiments and investigations

COVID-19: Not a Bioweapon…Yet?

In early 2020, Professor Giordano gave a lecture on how COVID-19 was “not a bioweapon ….yet?” Due to the fact that it would illegal for any government to use biosynthetic pathogen on civilians for purposes of inflicting disease, disabilities or death, however….