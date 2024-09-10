September 10, 2024: In yesterday’s Kingston Report, “Did Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 Briefings Benefit New Yorkers or the CCP?” I inquired whether the House Committee would be probing the disgraced former NY governor regarding his former aid, Linda Sun, who was indicted for advancing the political agenda of the Chinese government and CCP.

In other words, Linda Sun is a spy for the CCP and has been accused of manipulating the governor and the governor’s office to advance the CCP’s agenda.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Asked Cuomo Point Blank If He Knew That He Was Being Used by the CCP and the Chinese Spy, Linda Sun

“Are you either the dumbest tool of the Chinese government? Or did you know that you were being used by the Chinese spy that was working for you?” - MTG, Sept. 10.2024

Did Chinese Spy Linda Sun Give the Deadly COVID-19 Nursing Home Directive?

This 1-minute clip from today’s hearing, includes Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY-R) questioning former governor if the Chinese spy, Linda Sun, gave the deadly directly to send infected COVID-19 hospital patients into nursing homes.

“Who issued this executive order, this deadly directive? Was it you? Was it Kathy Hochul? Was it your chief of staff? Or maybe it was that communist spy? Maybe it was that Chinese communist spy that worked in your administration.” - Rep. Nicole Malliotakas (NY-R) Sept. 10. 2024

Cuomo Opines that Chinese Espionage and Infiltration is NOT Just a New York Problem…It’s Everywhere

Cuomo responded by stating that Chinese infiltration and espionage is not just a New York state government issue, but rather an issue for many state and local governments. In response to Cuomo, MTG quipped, “The Democratic Party has definitely had a problems with Chinese spies. Yes. You’re Right.”

China Openly Advertises Their Global Espionage Task Force as Being 1.4 Billion Strong and Growing

Earlier this year, the Chinese government issued international national security laws declaring that all Chinese nationals (including ex-patriots) must conduct espionage on behalf of the Chinese government.

China also issued a 4-minute educational video explaining their new international counterintelligence policy.

Raskin Joined Cuomo in Blaming Trump for Failed COVID-19 Policies and Deaths

James Raskin (MD-D) joined Cuomo in blaming Trump for all COVID-19 disasters and deaths. Raskin even called Trump’s advocacy to use hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin “quack advice.”

Trump is “The Real CCP Asset” NOT Cuomo or Other Democratic Governors

Raskin also did not disappoint in delivering an Emmy award winning TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) performance, pointing out that Trump praised Xi JinPing’s COVID-19 policies (and insinuating that it was Trump, not Governor Cuomo who may be a puppet of the CCP).

Ironically, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo stated throughout the hearing, “I’m not interested political theatre” even though Cuomo actually won an Emmy for his 111 theatrical and “masterful” COVID-19 daily television briefings.

Governor Cuomo “Created Characters, Plot Lines, and Stories”

NPR reported that the The Emmys CEO Bruce Paisne explained that Cuomo deserved the Emmy because, “The Governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

These guys are rich. (Literally - and likely from their CCP bribe payments).

Mathew 23:27-28

“It is bad for you, teachers of the Law and proud religious law-keepers, you who pretend to be someone you are not! You are like graves that have been made white and look beautiful on the outside. But inside you are full of the bones of dead men and of every sinful thing. As men look at you, you seem to be good and right but inside you are full of sin. You pretend to be someone you are not.”

