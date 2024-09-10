September 9, 2024: Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, brother of former CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, was the Emmy-award winning U.S. governor for his engaging, charismatic and “masterful” COVID-19 briefings providing updates on cases and deaths while persuasively convincing New Yorkers (and viewers from around the world) of the critical importance of New York’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Governor Cuomo “Created Characters, Plot Lines, and Stories”