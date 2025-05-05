mRNA Technology Can "Add Faulty Genes" to Patients that Cause Myocarditis
Pfizer's website explains how mRNA gene editing technology can 'add faulty genes in patients.' Faulty genes that create rare genetic diseases, such as ATTR-CM (a form of myocarditis).
May 5, 2025: The mRNA educational section of Pfizer’s website is laden with cutesy cartoons and infographics on how their mRNA nanoparticle technology platform can add faulty genes to the human genome, thereby causing genetic diseases.
