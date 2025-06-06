June 6, 2025: As more and more states are taking legislative action to ban the COVID-19 mRNA technology, I believe this Kingston Report from May of 2023 is relevant. The report provides an example strategic tactic citing federal bioweapons law 18 USC 175, government data, insurance data, and Florida state bioweapon law to create legally compelling documents (demand letters, petitions, proposed legislation at the state or county level, etc).

In early 2023, I began working with local activists in Florida, Colorado and Idaho, leveraging my regulatory analysis to criminalize the use of the COVID-19 mRNA injections at the county and/or state level.

Share

Content is Copyright 2023 Karen Kingston.

May 22, 2023: This is a draft template is for the urgent DEMAND that local law enforcement and governments remove COVID-19 bioweapon injections from their county. In this example template, I use Florida V-Safe statistics, insurance data, and state law to notify Florida county officials that enabling the access to chemical, biological, or radioactive weapons is a Class 2 Felony.

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

The draft DEMAND letter presents 12 key points of evidence and laws that county government and law enforcement are complicit in a crime if they do not remove the COVID-19 bioweapon injections and strongly recommends county government and law enforcement take actions to inform local residents of the risks for injury, harm and disease caused by the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Share

Ideally, community members would meet in-person with their county commissioners, law enforcement, sheriffs, school boards, and others in positions of authority to review this information, provide affidavits and/or other testimony of those injured by the injections, and then send a confirmed-receipt email as follow-up, or letter via certified mail.

I will continue to work with activists and sheriffs across America to provide information and resources that are critically needed to protect our communities and children.

This post is FREE. Feel free to share! Share

DRAFT FLORIDA DEMAND LETTER TEMPLATE

Date:

From: Robert Greene, Resident of American County, State

Address: Robert Greene, 757 Melbrooke Way, Everytown, FL, 54123

DEMAND: Immediately Stop the Access to and Administration of COVID-19 Injections Across All NametheCounty Vaccination Facilities

Attention: John Doe, Jane Smith, Jennifer Davis, Patricia Jones, Tyler Kennedy

CC: (list friends, community members, church members, family, and attorneys who have given permission to cc. List media contacts if you have them.)

This notice is sent to the attention of “John Doe, Jane Smith, Jennifer Davis, Patricia Jones, and Tyler Kennedy,” who are hereafter referred to individually and collectively as the ‘COUNTY BOARD.’

It is now well-known that the COVID-19 injections do not prevent infection1,2, do not protect against disease3,4, are known to cause serious diseases and even death5,6 and were administered through deceptive criminal experimentation on civilian adults and children without informed consent.

The COVID-19 mRNA injections meet the exact definition of a bioweapon per 18 USC 175, which is a biological agent, toxin and/or delivery device for use other than prophylactic (preventative), protective, bona fide research, or other peaceful purpose.11

A toxin, device or biological agent that has NO clinical benefit and is proven to cause injury, harm, disease, disabilities, and sometimes death, is a weapon.

COVID-19 injections are known toxic agents causing unwarranted disease, disabilities and death in adults and children. By promoting the COVID-19 injections as safe and effective and/or enabling access to the COVID-19 injections, members of the COUNTY BOARD are at risk for civil and criminal liability.

The COUNTY BOARD is in receipt of this notice informing each of you of the following eleven (11) facts regarding the fraudulent promotion of harmful and sometimes lethal COVID-19 injections as safe and effective vaccines.

Point 1: Pfizer’s mRNA Injections Do NOT Prevent Infection

Florida residents were promised that the COVID-19 mRNA injections would reduce the risk for COVID-19 infection, yet Pfizer submitted data to the FDA stating the opposite of what was promised. Per Pfizer’s September 2021 post-hoc analysis, Pfizer states that their mRNA injections increase the risk for COVID-19.1

Page 23 of the 2021 FDA Briefing Document states; “An additional analysis appears to indicate that the incidence of COVID-19 generally increased in each group of study participants with increasing time post-Dose 2.”1

Florida residents were told that COVID-19 vaccines would reduce the risk for infection and disease, not increase the incidence of COVID-19 infection and disease. These are clearly not vaccines.

Share

Point 2: Bivalent and Monovalent Injections Increase the Risk for COVID-19

A recent study of 51,011 Cleveland Clinic employees confirmed that the risk for COVID-19 infection increases over time post 2nd dose versus being unvaccinated.2 AND that with each additional injection (bivalent booster), the risk for COVID-19 infection further increases versus remaining unvaccinated.2

Point 3: Pfizer’s mRNA injections fail to meet the definition of a vaccine per the FDA

The promise that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines would prevent infection and COVID-19 disease is not up for debate. Per the FDA-approved package insert for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine Pfizer clearly states that, “COMIRNATY is a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

COMIRNATY is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.15

Again, these are clearly not vaccines per Pfizer’s and the FDA’s own definition.15

Point 4: Pfizer’s mRNA Injections Increase the Risk for Severe Disease and Hospitalizations

Per page 41 of Pfizer’s Phase 3 data3 submission, Pfizer reported that within 7 days of subjects receiving the 1st or 2nd mRNA injection, “409 subjects in the vaccine group had suspect or unconfirmed COVID-19 which could have masked clinically significant adverse events.”3

Per pages 56-57 of Pfizer’s initial new drug application (IND)4, severe COVID-19 and/or clinically significant ‘adverse events’, may include respiratory failure; kidney, liver and neurological dysfunction; admission to the ICU, and death.

Pfizer claims that they were ‘unsure’ if their mRNA injection caused harmful clinical outcomes in 409 persons within 7 days of being injected.4

Point 5: COVID-19 Injections Cause Stroke, Heart Attacks, Autoimmune Diseases, Miscarriages, Birth Defects, Blood Clotting, Myocarditis, Convulsions, Seizures, Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, other Diseases and Death

The FDA met with industry manufacturers (including Pfizer) to discuss more than two dozen harmful outcomes and diseases caused by the COVID-19 vaccines on October 22, 2020.5

The increased risk for heart attacks, stroke, autoimmune diseases, blood clotting, myocarditis, convulsions, seizures, and other COVID-19 vaccine-induced injuries, disabilities, diseases and death, was known by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the FDA prior to FDA authorization and approval (see slide 16).5

Share

Point 6: The FDA Authorization and FDA Approval of mRNA Injections are Acts of Criminal Human Experimentation on Civilians, NOT bona fide Research

All of the phase 2/3 clinical trials, FDA authorizations, and FDA approvals of COVID-19 mRNA injections are in violation of the FDA’s own safety laws 21 U.S.C 312.42b1i/b2i and 21 U.S.C 355.6,7

Per 21 U.S.C 312.42b1i/b2i6, during a Phase 1 trial of 20-80 healthy people, if a ‘vaccine’ (or biological agent) places humans at unreasonable and significant risk for illness or injury, human experiments must be terminated.

These laws are in place to protect American civilians from being unknowingly exposed to harmful biological agents that can cause injury, illness, disability, or even death.6,7

Pfizer and the FDA ignored these laws and engaged in criminal experimentation on adults and children when authorizing and approving their use on American civilians. Even under emergency use authorization, the FDA may not authorize a biological agent or device for use in American civilians if the benefits do not outweigh the risks.

Point 7: Pfizer and the FDA Knowingly Placed Adults and Children at Unnecessary Risk for Injury or Death from a Harmful and Toxic Agent

Based on the October 22, 2020, meeting alone, when industry and the FDA discussed the more than two-dozen debilitating diseases and life-threatening outcomes from the COVID-19 injections, the FDA should have terminated all of the COVID-19 vaccine trials and never enabled access to these harmful mRNA injections by civilian adults and children.5-7

Even under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), per the FDA’s guidance,8,15 the FDA must determine that the known benefits of an EUA vaccine (biological agent) outweighs the known risks before authorizing a product for use in the United States.8,15

Per 21 U.S.C 355, the FDA must make a determination that the benefits of a product outweigh the risks before moving forward with FDA authorization or approval.7

The data the FDA had in their possession clearly demonstrated that the benefits of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ did not outweigh the risks.

HHS declared a public health emergency in order to enable the experimental use of known harmful agents on American civilians. This is not a valid legal reason for the FDA, CDC, Pfizer or Moderna to promote previously established harmful and toxic agents knowingly and fraudulently as ‘safe and effective vaccines’.

Point 8: Pfizer and the FDA Knowingly Placed Children at Unnecessary Risk for Injury, Disease, and Death from a Harmful and Toxic Agent

The FDA and Pfizer cannot claim ignorance when it comes to placing American civilians at unnecessary risk for injury, harm, and death, especially when it comes to children. The injection of children with mRNA technology was never merited. The risk of children contracting COVID-19 was insignificant per the FDA’s own documents.9

On June 10, 2021, the FDA met to discuss the clinical endpoints for children’s COVID-19 vaccine studies.9 Per the FDA briefing document, the committee stated that conducting a pediatric trial where the primary endpoint is reduction in risk for COVID-19 infection in vaccinated children versus unvaccinated children would be impossible (infeasible) to conduct, because children rarely become infected.9

Pfizer knowingly violated safety laws and placed children at unnecessary risk for injury, harm, and death per their November 20, 2020, FDA Phase 3 data submission.3 Pfizer’s report states that there was data from 100 children aged 12 to 15 years, who experienced reactogenicity effects from the mRNA injections (i.e. myocarditis, seizures, blood clots, death, etc.). However, the Sponsor (Pfizer/BioNTech) requested that the data for these 100 children NOT be disclosed because the benefit-risk ratio was unfavorable.3

Verbatim from pages 15-16 of Pfizer’s Phase-3 FDA document;

“Reactogenicity data from a total of 100 adolescents 12 through 15 years of age were provided in the EUA submission. However, the Sponsor, did not request inclusion of this age group in the EUA because the data available… were insufficient to support a favorable benefit-risk determination at this time. Therefore, the reactogenicity data for participants 12 through 15 years of age are NOT presented in this document.”

The November 20, 2020, benefit-risk statement regarding the COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in children states that there was an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio and is a blatant violation of 21 USC 355.3,7

This is evidence that both Pfizer and the FDA knowingly broke the law. The FDA’s authorization and approval of COVID-19 vaccines are both grossly unethical and criminal, as were the manufacturers’ promotions of these toxic injections as ‘safe and effective vaccines’ for children and adults.

Point 9: More than 40% of Florida Residents Who Were Early Recipients of COVID-19 Injections Experienced Serious Harm or Injury and Unable to Work or Perform Other Daily Activities

The V-Safe (VaxxSafe) database is data derived from the CDC’s mobile app platform of US residents who were early recipients of COVID-19 injections. V-Safe was launched at the very beginning of the COVID-19 injection rollout. The data in this report was last updated on July 31, 2022.

According to the V-Safe database for the state of Florida 403,396 Florida residents downloaded the CDC’s V-Safe app.10

Of the 403,396 injected Florida residents who used V-Safe, 41.4% (167,005) experienced a severe adverse event that prevented them from daily activities and 2.1% required a hospital or emergency room visit.10

Per FDA guidance and Pfizer’s Initial New Drug Application (IND), severe or life threatening adverse events were defined as adverse events that “prevents daily routine activity.”4

More than 4 out of 10 Floridians experienced a severe or life-threatening adverse event after receiving a COVID-19 injection per the CDC V-Safe data.

Point 10: COVID-19 Injections Do NOT Meet the Definition of a Vaccine

The COVID-19 injections meet the exact definition of a bioweapon per 18 USC 175, which is a biological agent, toxin and/or delivery device for use other than prophylactic (preventative), protective, bona fide research, or other peaceful purpose11 (An agent that causes injury or harm when used and that has no clinical benefit is a weapon).

The COVID-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission; they do not protect against disease; the clinical trials did not adhere to the FD&C Act safety and efficacy laws; recipients of EUA injections did not receive informed consent; and the COVID-19 biological injections are proven to cause serious illness, injury and even death, in previously healthy adults and children.

The COVID-19 injections are bioweapons that have been criminally promoted, distributed, and administered to American civilians under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines.’

Point 11: mRNA Vaccines Contain Nanotechnology that is Patented For Use as a Bioweapon

The lipid nanoparticles in the COVID-19 mRNA injections are nanotechnologies.14

In January of 2017, MIT, Harvard, the Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, and the Children’s Medical Center of Boston filed a patent for the lipid nanoparticle Vaccine Technology for use as a bioweapon.12

The lipid nanoparticle vaccine nanotechnology is patented for use as a bioweapon because the vaccine lipid nanotechnologies (aka COVID-19 mRNA vaccines) are bioweapons.

It is important to note that there are no patents for ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine for use as a bioweapon, because unlike the mRNA nanotechnology ‘vaccines’ ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine can not be and are not being used as bioweapons.

Point 12: Biological Weapons are Weapons of Mass Destruction and Allowing Their Use on Civilians is a First-Degree Felony in the State of Florida 13

Under Florida Law Chapter 790 Weapons and Firearms, Section 166, Weapon of Mass Destruction include, “any biological agent (a product that may be engineered through biotechnology), toxin, vector, or delivery system capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human.”

Florida 790.166 states, “A person who conspires to use or who makes readily accessible to others a weapon of mass destruction commits a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment for a term of years not exceeding life.”

By not taking immediate action to stop civilian access to the COVID-19 bioweapon injections, the COUNTY BOARD can be charged with a Class 1 Felony for being knowledgeable of and willfully complicit in the enablement of children and adults to have access to the COVID-19 injections that are by legal definition, bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction in the state of Florida.

The COUNTY BOARD now have a new opportunity to educate victims within your communities regarding the reality of the situation, that many of them have been injected with a bioweapon that has been shown to cause disease, disabilities and death, and that administration of all COVID-19 injections to adults and children should cease and desist immediately.

If the COUNTY BOARD continues to advocate for the use of COVID-19 injections or remain silent on these factual matters, the COUNTY BOARD may be charged and convicted of a first degree felony by enabling innocent adults and children to have access to weapons of mass destruction known to cause injury, disease, disabilities, and death.

There is no law in that United States that protects a person or organization from being criminally charged for administering. or making accessible biological weapons to civilian populations under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines.’

For these reasons, I demand that the COUNTY BOARD immediately stop the promotion of, access to, and administration of COVID-19 injections across NameofCounty vaccination facilities. I recommend that the COUNTY BOARD convene a panel to work quickly to educate residents regarding the known harmful clinical outcomes of the COVID-19 injections. This information can be found per the data from the manufacturers’ FDA clinical trials, peer-reviewed publications of real-world evidence, V-Safe database, and testimonials from local victims who have been harmed.

Recommend Action Items

It is important for NameofCounty residents to understand that the FDA trials were fraudulent and criminal in nature and not in compliance with the laws that regulate the biologics industry or vaccine research. Therefore, the safety and efficacy claims derived from these studies were not only false and intentionally misleading, but were an act of criminal experimentation on civilians with biological weapons.

I recommended meeting with NameofCounty doctors who have successfully treated patients who were injured by the COVID-19 bioweapon injections and can assist in providing educational materials to help restore the health of those injured.

I recommend educating residents on how to take criminal action against the manufacturers under State and Federal laws that regulate the use of bioweapons because those who have been injured have the right to pursue criminal charges.

When confronted with the evidence that the COVID-19 injections are bioweapons, I believe good men and women will not continue to play along with the false and harmful claim that these injections are safe and effective vaccines in order to avoid conflict with their colleagues, friends, and community.

I believe all Americans who believe in their unalienable God-given rights and genuinely care about the well-being of others would rather face conflict in sharing the truth with our communities, rather than standby and silently witness the ongoing injuries and illnesses that are being inflicted on our family, friends, colleagues, and community members under the guise of ‘wellness and public health safety.’

I believe the members of the COUNTY BOARD are going to do everything in their power to protect the health and well-being of NameofCounty residents and I would be honored to be of service in your efforts to do so.

Sincerely,

Jane Doe

Title, Resident of Town, Zip, State

Matthew 18:15-17

“If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that ‘every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.’ If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church. And if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector.”

Sources:

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

The Wellness Company - BeWell and Save 15%

Use the code BeWell to save 15% on all prescription medical kits, as well as the 90-day parasite cleanse.