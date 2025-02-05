5 Million Americans Sue the US Treasury for Violating Their Data Privacy Rights
DOGE’s access to the US Treasury Department’s payment database violates the privacy rights of millions of Americans. A lawsuit representing over 5 million Americans was filed on Monday.
February 5, 2025: While Elon Musk has delivered some praiseworthy accomplishments as the designated leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), such as shutting down USAID (a US agency that funded the global pandemic bioweapons research behind COVID-19), DOGE’s access to the US Treasury Department’s payment database violates the privacy rights of millions of Americans and has already launched a massive lawsuit representing over 5 million Americans across 39 states.
