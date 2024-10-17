October 17, 2024: Using high-powered scanning electron microscope technologies, a team of research scientists from Argentina affirmed the presence of ‘at least 55 undeclared chemical elements found in six brands of the COVID-19 vaccines’ including toxic metals, radioactive elements, and rare earth metals (lanthanides).

Nine (9) rare earth lanthanides were found in the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Lanthanides, also known as ‘rare earth metals’ have unique electromagnetic properties that have established them as the cornerstone elements found in the internet-of-things’ technologies including; smart phones, fiber optics, lasers, and electronic vehicles (EVs).

Rare earth lanthanides are also key components of quantum dots and gene-editing nanoparticle technologies that are foundational elements of optogenetics and the internet-of-bodies (IOB)

Optogenetics is Changing What it Means to ‘Be Human’

Optogenetics is the field of synthetic biology that uses light and bioelectronic nanoparticle devices to manipulate and control cellular functions inside the human body, including;

gene expression inside the cells of organs and tissues, and

nerve cell expression and activity inside the human brain

via a wireless and traceless manner.

“Imagine a world where we can treat diseases simply with a beam of light… This might not be as far from reality as you think. Technological development and applications of light-based bioelectronics, in the form of electronic devices that interface with optogenetics and biological systems, are already experiencing rapid growth.” “Indeed, the parallel growth of optogenetics and synthetic biology is generating great enthusiasm for innovative technology platforms with the potential to achieve precise spatiotemporal control and manipulation of cellular behaviors through light stimulation, both in vitro and in vivo (in the body).” -Haifeng Ye and Martin Fussenegger, 2019

While the above statements are from the introduction of the 2019 article Optogenetic Medicine: Synthetic Therapeutic Solutions Precision-Guided by Light, today is October 17, 2024, and scientists from around the world are affirming that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are part of a global transhumanism experiment on humanity.

The Use of Light-Based Bioelectronics is Transforming Humanity

The scientific researchers that discovered the ubiquitous presence of the extremely cytotoxic lanthanides in all six brands of the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ opined that their presence could not be due to manufacturing contamination but indicate a global nanotechnology experiment on humanity while referencing Kyrie and Broudy’s 2022 article, “Cyborgs R Us.”

“Cyborgs R Us,” highlights the many speeches given by Yuval Noah Harari on leveraging the COVID-19 crisis to inoculate humans with Ai gene-editing and surveillance technologies in order to control the human population and create a new ‘hackable’ hybrid-human species.

Lanthanides Nanoparticles Use Light (Optics) to Read and Write Activity of Nerve Cells in the Brain

In 2021, a team of scientists from China published a scientific summary on lanthanide up-conversion nanoparticles asserting that, “The integration of lanthanide up-conversion nanoparticles with cellular optogenetics has showed great promise in biomedical applications in regulating neural/brain activity, cancer therapy and cardiac optogenetics in vivo.”

These Chinese scientists explain that “This field (optogenetics) has recently attracted great attention because of the unmatched properties of light as a traceless, remotely controllable trigger signal that enables quantitative, spatiotemporally, well-defined modulation of cellular activities.”

Permanently Damaging the Human Genome and Our Humanity

By reprogramming our genetic expression and controlling nerve cell functioning, the ‘COVID-19 mRNA vaccine experiment’ is not only intended to permanently damage the human genome, but to also change what it actually means to ‘be a human.’

This 3-minute video explains this complex technology

“By 2030, the smart phone will no longer be the prominent user interface. Many of these technologies will be built into our bodies.”

Rewriting the Genetic Code of All Cells in All Americans is a Societal Goal of the CCP and Biden Administration

On September 12, 2022, President Biden signed the Executive Order, Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovations for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy.

The Executive Order states, “For biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals… We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology the same way in which we write a software and program computers.”

Biden states that in order to achieve societal goals we need to develop genetic engineering technologies that can write circuitry for cells and program biology the same way a developer would write software for a computer. Not only is this transhumanism, but the societal goals of the Biden administration and the Chinese Communist Party are the same; the destruction of America, human rights and humanity.

China Nation Gene Bank Promotes Digitization of All Life Forms, Including Humans

Founded in 2016, the China National Gene Bank (CNGB) is the world’s largest genomic database storing billions of human beings’ DNA, as well as the genomes of all known biological life forms and nonliving entities, including viruses. CNGB published a disturbing educational video that promises resurrection and eternal life while simultaneously claiming that the ‘rise of human beings has speeded up the extermination of species.’

Sustainable Human Beings

Aa an alternative to becoming extinct, CNGB’s proposal is for global governments to allow the China National GeneBank to “digitize all life forms in order to ensure the sustainable development of human beings.”

Many of us are familiar with the term “sustainable agriculture” or “sustainably sourced meat.” Sustainable is a term typically used to describe a food or energy source. Sustainable farm animals are raised in accordance with environmental best practices, and some “sustainable meat” is simply grown in a lab using fetal cells and multi-species synthetic materials.

The FDA and U.S. Biopharma are Working on Behalf of China

CNGB explains how the bio-digitization of humanity will be, “a global reaching endeavor to be owned by all, done by all, and share by all,” and is not shy about highlighting their global partnerships with the FDA, American Universities and U.S. BioPharma companies.

China’s Government is Mocking God

The most blasphemous message of CNGB’s video is promising humanity resurrection and eternal life through multi-species genetic modifications and bio-digital control, after exterminating humanity as we exist today.

Those who know anything about the basics of good versus evil, should know this; those individuals and entities who desire to harness the power and knowledge of God are not driven by moral, ethical, or humanitarian intentions. Allowing the Chinese regime and its global partners to destroy and recreate mankind in their perverse diabolical vision ensures that future generations will only endure lifetimes of pain and suffering, or far worse, eternal damnation.

God Wins. Humanity Wins.

We know that in the end, God wins. Kyrie and Broudy, authors of “Cyborgs R Us” assessed the state of humanity in 2022, as such;

“It may seem, at present, that human beings are losing the struggle against the dehumanizing forces of anti-human, transhumanist-tech giants. But Yuval Harari’s grandiose rhetoric can also signify desperation. The antisocial global transhumanist movement, we suggest, is certain to annihilate itself and its adherents. The (transhumanism) movement itself reveals how it is determined to fall into the pit it has dug in which to bury others. It appears to be fully blind to its own unwillingness to account for the full scope of human creativity, versatility, adaptability, and collective will to face and surmount threats. When power so intoxicates itself that it abandons rational thinking, morality, and empathy, it embarks on a malignant self-destructive trajectory.”

Mark 13:19-20

For in those days there will be tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the creation which God created until this time, nor ever shall be. And unless the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh (biologics life) would be saved; but for the elect’s sake, whom He chose, He shortened the days.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS

Proverbs 21:20