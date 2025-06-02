June 2, 2025: The Schara’s legal team has broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity’) and Grace's medical assailants will now face a jury of their peers, with jury selection beginning tomorrow.

Scott Schara’s 19-year -old, Grace, was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin.

While this is a civil case, it is the first of its kind with the five (5) following claims; wrongful death, medical malpractice, lack of informed consent, medical battery and declaratory judgement for issuing an illegal DNR and administering a lethal medical drug combination. The hospital staff labeled her death ‘due to COVID-19’.

How You Can Watch this Historic Medical Battery Trial

The trial will be livestreamed by Children’s Health Defense, in conjunction with The New American.

Viewers can tune in at: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/

Each day, there will be a morning session (8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and afternoon session (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) The trial is expected to last 3 weeks.

Join Me in Prayer with the Schara Family

Grace’s father, Scott Schara, has requested that we join him and his family in prayer for;

God’s will to be done,

repentance of those who were involved,

protection for the family, Scott’s attorneys, jury members, the judge and expert witnesses,

the power of the Holy Spirit to grant discernment, wisdom and courage to the judge, jury and attorneys, and

the opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

My prayers have included proclamations of victory for the Schara’s in Jesus’ name.

Please support the Schara's by joining us in prayer and following Grace's case at Our Amazing Grace Newsletter.

Romans 8:26-27

In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. 27 And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

