The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Cheeney's avatar
Rachel Cheeney
9h

Who needs a lab leak theory when there are chemtrails?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
8h

I read the DARPA grant (to EcoHealth Alliance) proposal, a long while ago, and also Dr. David Martin's Fauci/Covid 19 Dossier. Both support the idea (fact)of aerosolized nanoparticles being widely dispersed as a bio-weapon. I do believe that is how they harmed so many people so quickly. All of this Covid fraud was clearly intentional...and it is clear they will do it again. It is quite remarkable, now that Trump is POTUS, that folks are receiving a warning, ahead of the scheduled event. Thanks Karen, for sharing this critical piece of intel with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture