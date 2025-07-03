BREAKING July 3, 2025: The National Weather Service issued a July 4th “toxic air particle” pollution warning this morning to Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire residents. The warning states that:

Particle Pollution Can…Cause Serious Health Problems Such as Heart Attacks - Those Who Spend a Lot of Time Outdoors Are at Greater Risk

IMPACTS...Particle pollution can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, bronchitis, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing. Everyone can be affected, but sensitive groups such as people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk.

Cross-post and share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

Warning in Effect from 10PM Tonight until 11:59PM Tomorrow

The toxic air particle warning is allegedly due to wildfires and the upcoming July 4th fireworks.

SoCal “Particle Pollution Advisory” Originally Issued on July 2nd

The “Particle Pollution Advisory” was originally issued on July 2, 2025, by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

The AQMD warns residents to stay indoors, close doors and windows, avoid physical activity, and run your A/C and air purifiers.

This is the First “Toxic Air Particle” Alert I Can Recall in SoCal

I’ve been a resident of Southern California for over 20 years now, and this is the first ‘toxic air particle alert’ I can recall regarding air quality. We often have SMOG alerts, dense smoke, and air pollution, when it comes to air quality alerts. The AQMD also issues ozone alerts, but I never paid attention to them.

Dr. Martin Warns of July 4th Bioweapons (Nanoparticle) Attack

Over the past couple months, Dr. David Martin has been ringing the alarm about the July 4, 2025, bioterrorist attack with a gain-of-function virus* on US soil that was workshopped (predicted) in the April 2024 publication - National Blueprint for Biodefense.

Go to the 33:30 mark in for a breakdown of the Dr. Martin’s analysis on the Man in America podcast.

During the interview, Seth and Dr. Martin discuss the possibility of gain-of-function viruses* being released via aerosol attacks, including from exploding fireworks.

In the 2023 documentary, Final Days, I explain how aerosolized nanoparticle technology was used to create the COIVD-19 pandemic causing mild-to-moderate disease, to severe disease, including respiratory failure and heart attacks.

My statements are validated by James Giordano’s during a 2017 West Point lecture on nanoparticulate matter, as well as by EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE pitch to DARPA, as was detailed in the December 15, 2022, report, “What Happened in Wuhan, Global Citizens Deserve to Know.”

Will America Stand Against BioDigital Surveillance and Lockdowns?

On May 7, 2025, Greg Hunter and I discussed how if the July 4th bioterrorist attack is deployed it will be used to increase technocratic authoritarian power and usher in a massive government biodigital surveillance systems for US residents as well as all US livestock.

You can view the full interview on USA Watchdog.com.

Maria Zeee originally covered the National Blueprint for Biodefense and the US July 4, 2025, biowarfare attack 9 months ago on InfoWars.

Share

Today’s Pandemics are Aerosolized Nanoparticles

I think it’s important for Americans and global citizens to understand the role of nanotechnology in these coordinated bioweapons attacks we call ‘outbreaks' or ‘pandemics’. If Americans remain in the dark that dual-use nanoparticle technologies can be and have been used as weapons, we’ll never be able to overcome these attacks with clear logical thinking and our rights and liberties intact.

Was COVID-19 Caused by a Biological Virus or mRNA Nanoparticles? May 16, 2023 May 16: 2023: (Originally published on December 15, 2022) To this day there is debate amongst medical freedom leaders and experts as to what caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Personally, I’ve invested many thousands of hours throughout 2021 and 2022, in reviewing documents such as EcoHealth’s Alliance pitch to DARPA, peer-reviewed publications regarding the… Read full story

Daniel 2:21

He changes times and seasons. He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons.

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.