The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
4m

The really bad thing about this "Blueprint" for enslavement is the presence of two signatures: Lieberman and Ridge... Treasonous sociopaths.

The power driving this is still deeply ensconced behind the veil and DJT will be an easy-to-deploy useful tool for advancing the New Amerika in all of its techno-totalitarian glory... We shall see. Soon, it appears.

Thanks for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
2h

Dismal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture