May 19, 2025: I recently did an explosive interview with Greg Hunter, covering;

My personal battle against bioweapons attacks,

How the US government submitted a court appeal in the Brook Jackson case admitting that they know that the FDA authorization and approval of Pfizer’s COVID shots is based on fraud,

How the 8 criteria listed in Trump’s Executive Order on limiting ‘Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research’ could literally be a product monograph for the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP bioweapon injections,

How Pfizer explains on their website how that can use mRNA injections to ‘insert faulty genes into the human genome’ and cause disease, and

Why the US government workshopped a July 4, 2025, bioterrorist attack with a gain-of-function virus on US soil that leads to the US going to war with the middle east.

You can view the full interview on USA Watchdog.com.

Here are 2 short clips addressing the July 4, 2025, ‘workshopped’ biowarfare attack.

A copy of the National Blueprint for Biodefense can be found here.

Credit Where Credit is Due

Maria Zeee originally covered the National Blueprint for Biodefense and the US July 4, 2025, biowarfare attack 7 months ago on InfoWars.

Daniel 2:21

He changes times and seasons. He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.

