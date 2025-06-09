June 9, 2025: The Schara family and their legal team are beginning week 2 of the jury trial for Grace’s medical battery and wrongful death (falsely labeled as COVID-19) lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin. 19-year-old, Grace Schara was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Judge Explains to Defendant’s Attorney How to Use a Deposition THREE TIMES

I was able to watch some of the trial last week live, specifically Scott Schara’s testimony. Scott was exceptionally articulate and calm throughout his entire testimony. In my opinion, Scott seemed to have a better understanding of the court’s procedures than the defendants’ attorney.

When the defendants’ attorney tried to paint Scott as a “conspiracy theorist who ‘does his own research’,” the judge began to lose his patience with the attorney’s ‘math techniques’, meandering ‘tactics’, and apparent lack of understanding on what the purpose of Scott’s deposition was for.

“I’m going to say it a third time. I want you to close the deposition transcript. We’re not going to refer to the deposition transcript unless you’re using it to impeach a witness. Does that make sense? So, we don’t just show up in front of a jury trial and read to them the deposition testimony….so let’s not do that.”

Dr. Berdine Describes Grace’s Medical Battery as “The Worst Clinical Decision I Have Ever Witnessed in Over 46 Years of Medical Practice.”

Although Grace’s doctor falsely labeled her death as a COVID-19 death, expert medical testimony from Dr. Gilbert Berdine made it clear that the St. Elizabeth healthcare staff knowingly gave Grace dangerous medications on October 13th, repeatedly, which can only be described as ‘unrecognizable’ from standard of care practices. It wasn’t just a breach of good medical care, it was insane.

Dr. Berdine went on to explain that the administration of morphine to 19-year-old Grace, a patient who was “unconscious, unresponsive, lost her blood pressure, had no palpable pulse… the administration of morphine in that situation is, or was, the worst clinical decision I have ever witnessed in over 46 years of medical practice.”

How You Can Watch This Historic COVID-19 Medical Battery Trial

The trial is being livestreamed by Children’s Health Defense, in conjunction with The New American.

Viewers can tune in at: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/

Each day, there will be a morning session (8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and afternoon session (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) The trial is expected to last 3 weeks.

Join Me in Prayer with the Schara Family

Grace’s father, Scott Schara, has requested that we join him and his family in prayer for;

God’s will to be done,

repentance of those who were involved,

protection for the family, Scott’s attorneys, jury members, the judge and expert witnesses,

the power of the Holy Spirit to grant discernment, wisdom and courage to the judge, jury and attorneys, and

the opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

My prayers have included proclamations of victory for the Schara’s in Jesus’ name.

Please support the Schara’s by joining us in prayer and following Grace’s case at Our Amazing Grace Newsletter.

Romans 8:26-27

In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.

