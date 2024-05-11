May 11, 2024: Dr. Paul Alexander posted the article, “Is 'Gain-of-Function (GoF)' research & what we are told about GoF & COVID 'real'?”

The short answer is “No. COVID was not caused by a GoF virus.”

What Causes COVID-19?

The long answer is “COVID-19 is caused by engineered nanoparticles that are biological technologies delivering toxic, pathogenic bioweapons we call ‘spike proteins’ or ‘mRNA.’”

The fact that COVID-19 is caused by nanoparticles delivering disease-causing mRNA spike proteins is right out of the 2018 EcoHealth Alliance pitch to DARPA.

What are Spike Proteins?

“Recombinant” means that an organism or pathogen is genetically modified. The “spike proteins” are genetically modified pathogens created from modified RNA (mRNA) and inorganic materials, such as graphene oxide.

The “spike proteins” are mRNA biotechnologies that are intended to modify the genome of human beings. Pfizer states this directly on their corporate website.

It’s important to understand that in 2021 the NIH changed the definition of ‘gain-of function viruses’ to “The term GAIN-OF-FUNCTION refers to ANY GENETIC MUTATION in an organism that confers (results in) a new or enhanced ability.”

This new definition excludes ‘SARS coronaviruses’ because these biosynthetic pathogens are biological technologies made from Ai generated mRNA codes. The nanoparticle technologies are classified by the FDA as devices, not biologics. SARS-CoV-2 is not a virus. It’s a software encoded biosynthetic pathogen delivered via self-replicating and self-assembling engineered nanoparticles.

The short answer is, “COVID-19 is caused by engineered nanoparticles.”

Why is It Important to that Everyone Understands that COVID-19 is Caused by Engineered Nanoparticles?

Because engineered nanoparticles are mRNA gene-editing technologies….and you can’t “vaccinate against” a gene-editing nanoparticle technology. The best first-line of defense against these biosynthetic mRNA nanoparticles is an in-tact immune system. That’s the reason why no healthy children and so few healthy adults became hospitalized or died from COVID (prior to the mRNA injection rollout).

Unite Behind Facts and Evidence

America has a chance at defeating our enemies within and stopping the mRNA biosynthetic warfare being used to harm us and our children, if we unite behind the truths that;

1. Today’s “ pandemics” are caused by mRNA gene-editing nanoparticles that inoculate humans through food, beverage and surface contamination, as well as aerosolized attacks.

2. Real-world evidence has proven that gene-editing mRNA nanoparticle technologies can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

3. mRNA ‘nanoparticle vaccine technology’ was developed to deliver bioweapons.

4. mRNA gene-editing nanoparticle injections are dangerous technologies and need to be removed immediately from every community.

5. The synthetic biology industry is a multi-trillion industry that is using mRNA nanoparticles and other gene-editing technologies to modify the genetic make-up of all species without the consent of the American people or global population.

Thank you for challenging people’s thinking and confronting this mass confusion regarding what causes COVID-19 head-on Dr. Alexander.

Bring Clarity to Chaos

For nearly 3-years I have been sharing Pfizer’s documents, FDA documents, patents, government documents, and peer-reviewed publications clearly describing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and spike proteins as biosynthetic nanoparticles.

Ephesians 5: 11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light. This is why it is said: “Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

