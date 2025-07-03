July 3, 2025: On Monday, the Washington Post (WP) published an exclusive review of Musk’s “God-tier access” to US government data, including millions of Americans’ social security, banking, employment, education, and healthcare data.

The Washington poste reported, “that in at least seven major departments or agencies, DOGE secured the power to view records that experts say could benefit Musk’s businesses for years.”

“You Won’t Need a Bank Account.” - Elon Musk

Musk has expressed his intentions to turn X into an American version of China’s everything app - WeChat - according to the WP report.

“I think the fundamental thing that’s missing that would be incredibly useful is a single application that encompasses everything,” Musk told X employees in 2023, a year after taking over the company, according to a transcript obtained by the Verge. “… I actually mean someone’s entire financial life. If it involves money, it’ll be on our platform — money or securities or whatever. It’s not just, you know, send 20 bucks to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

‘How about we just copy WeChat! Copy them!’ - Elon Musk

WeChat is a government-controlled app for all goods and services in China, making it easy for the CCP to punish citizens who speak out against the government by not only locking them out of their banks, but all goods and services.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk is a HUGE fan of the Chinese government’s everything app, WeChat and has expressed his objective of turning X into China’s WeChat, both privately and publicly.

After purchasing Twitter, Musk stated during an internal 2022 Tesla meeting,

“In China you can like live on WeChat. Everyone is really like, ‘We live on WeChat.’ You do payments. You do everything. It’s great. WeChat is kickass and we don’t have anything like WeChat outside of China. So, my idea would be like, “How about we just copy WeChat! Copy them!” - Elon Musk

Chinese Government Policing and Financial Services on WeChat

Per BBC News, “Government services are also on WeChat, with users able to check social security information, pay speeding tickets and book hospital appointments… During the pandemic… it was impossible to move around without a ‘health code’ generated on the app.”

Cash is Gone. WeChat is King in China.

According to Business Insider, “WeChat is quite simply a ubiquitous part of daily life in the country.” The news outlet reports, “You won't leave WeChat even if you want to, because you can't buy anything in modern China without it. Chinese retailers have gone cashless and mostly accept payments via WeChat's digital wallet service, WeChat Pay. …In China's walled garden of apps for cashless convenience, WeChat is king.”

With a government-controlled app for all of services in China, it’s easy for the CCP to punish citizens who speak out against the government by locking them out of their banks and their lives. Do Americans want this same digital platform in the U.S.?

Could Elon Turn X Into China’s Everything App - WeChat?

Although Musk’s current and past companies, including; X, PayPal, Neuralink, Tesla, SpaceX (satellite surveillance systems), and others, have gathered an unprecedented amount of data on global and US citizens, in order to turn X into China’s WeChat (driving the U.S. towards a cashless society), Musk would need unfettered access to US government databases, ranging from the Treasury Department to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which would be insane and illegal.

Unfettered Access to US Government Data Would be Insane and Illegal

Oh wait….Musk was granted unfettered access to the data in U.S. government databases. On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, made a guest appearance on MSNBC SquawkBox commenting on Elon Musk and his proprietary access to the US government data.

“And data is the name of the game. If you look at all of his (Musk) companies, they’re all spewing out all kinds of data. That’s proprietary. And that’s the name of the game in terms of winning all kinds of Ai races out there. And of course, the government is filled with data itself. Ummm…I don’t think that’s why he’s there. I think he’s there to make it more efficient.” - Cathie Wood, CEO, CIO, Ark Invest

Musk Paralyzes Federal Agency that Would Have Regulated X-Money and Protected Consumers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a federal agency with vast powers to crack down on deceptive and predatory corporate practices and polices financial firms. CFPB was formed in 2011 after the 2008 financial banking crisis and has returned more than $20 billion to U.S. consumers over the past 14 years. On February 7, 2025, DOGE ordered the agency to cease all work.

Prior to DOGE’s sweeping cuts throughout the Federal government, Elon Musk’s companies were under at least 20 federal investigations, according to The Daily Wire.

On January 28, 2025, Musk announced the X-Visa digital wallet, called X-Money.

King Elon Declares Being Above the Law

On Monday (Feb. 3, 2025), he even stated on X that regulations should be “default gone.” Vivek affirmed Elon’s unlawful vision of America, saying, “Yeah. I really like this concept of zero-based regulations where the default is NOTHING…and build back on top.”

Is the U.S. in an Ai Race with China? Or an Ai Takeover by China?

In the February 11, 2025, article, “Is the U.S. in an Ai Race with China? Or an Ai Takeover by China?” The Kingston Report lays out the hypothesis that Elon Musk’s DOGE was formed for the purpose of gaining access to US government and Americans’ data to benefit his companies’ interest and specifically to build the X version of China’s WeChat.

Musk’s X logo literally spells Xi.

Revelation 13:17:

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

