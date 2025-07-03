The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Corcoran's avatar
Bruce Corcoran
4h

Correct me if I'm wrong, but Trump didn't appear to sound any objection to that little caveat in the Big Beautiful (Bill) Mess about 10 year ban on states being able to control anything about AI.

I just listened to an interview that Stew Peters did with Berwick and they were talking about the nano-tech in our bodies; injected or not--it did not matter. They are bombarding us from many different avenues.

I know you don't live in fear, neither do I or my wife. Your readers seem to be well grounded in the Word. Stay that way! No matter what the evil tries to do with God's children--He is still in control and He will never fail us. Have faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda wells's avatar
Linda wells
2h

Musk uses "X" in space-X, Twitter, and names his son "X" (which is very odd). His grandfather, who was a secular humanist, had a closed group of ELITE friends-----and the group's name was "X". He also uses the letters "XI" as his logo. I wonder what "X" means to Elon? Perhaps the "I" stands for INTELLIGENCE. It is also rumored that his grandfather was a Satan worshiper. But I have seen no proof or documented evidence on that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture