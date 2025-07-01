July 1, 2025: News outlets across America are breaking the news that the Senate has passed the GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) with JD Vance casting the breaking the 50-50 lock with his vote passing the BBB 51-to-50.

Many outlets on both sides of the isle have criticized the BBB for economic, social and legal reasons, including the provision to establish a 10-year ban preventing any state laws from regulating the use of Ai.

Is There Hope to Regulate Ai and Reign in the Broligarchy?

On February 3, 2025, Musk stated on X that regulations should be “default gone.” Vivek affirmed Elon’s unlawful vision of America, saying, “Yeah. I really like this concept of zero-based regulations where the default is NOTHING…and build back on top.”

Ai Regulations are Default HERE to Stay. Not Default Gone

The news outlet Reason reported that the Senate voted 99-to-1 to strike down the 10-year Ai regulations moratorium and that current Ai state laws (100) will remain in place.

The Senate’s 99-to-1 vote sends a strong message to King Elon and other Broligarchs that their desire to unleash Ai on the American people and will to use Ai to create a new digital surveillance society can be reined in by legislators and the rule of law.

Proverbs 21:15

When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.

