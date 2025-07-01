Senate Reins in the Broligarchy. Votes 99-to-1 to Remove 10-Year Ban on Ai Regulations
Are the broligarchs being reined in? Elon Musk's and other technocrat's wish for zero Ai regulations was just struck down by the US Senate.
July 1, 2025: News outlets across America are breaking the news that the Senate has passed the GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) with JD Vance casting the breaking the 50-50 lock with his vote passing the BBB 51-to-50.
Many outlets on both sides of the isle have criticized the BBB for economic, social and legal reasons, including the provision to establish a 10-year ban preventing any state laws from regulating the use of Ai.
Is There Hope to Regulate Ai and Reign in the Broligarchy?
Image: ChatGPT
On February 3, 2025, Musk stated on X that regulations should be “default gone.” Vivek affirmed Elon’s unlawful vision of America, saying, “Yeah. I really like this concept of zero-based regulations where the default is NOTHING…and build back on top.”
Ai Regulations are Default HERE to Stay. Not Default Gone
The news outlet Reason reported that the Senate voted 99-to-1 to strike down the 10-year Ai regulations moratorium and that current Ai state laws (100) will remain in place.
The Senate’s 99-to-1 vote sends a strong message to King Elon and other Broligarchs that their desire to unleash Ai on the American people and will to use Ai to create a new digital surveillance society can be reined in by legislators and the rule of law.
Proverbs 21:15
When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.
If You’d Like to Further Support My Work
Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013
Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)
The Kingston Report is reader-supported.
Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.
Are You Looking for a Natural Alternative to Anti-Parasite Medicine?
Please use this link to receive this limited offer.
LIMITED OFFER: Only $25
Para-Shield contains organic clove bud, wormwood leaf, sweet wormwood leaf, and black walnut hull to fight against parasites and other microorganism invaders and support gut health.*
I’m excited to be able to provide this limited offer to start Para-Cleanse for only $25 for your first month’s delivery (normally $49) and then $10 off each month thereafter with a monthly subscription.
Please use this link to receive this limited offer.
https://kingston.thegoodinside.com/special-offer-para-shield-lp#
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can cancel at anytime
Is it asking too much that we require our representatives to read the entire Bill before voting on its merits or striking parts out? This should be the law.
I hope this is good.
I'm a bit reserved in my enthusiasm because I can think of at least one example where a law or regulation was passed in our favour...only to find out that when you really read what was passed, it either didn't have legs or was so diluted as to not warrant our enthusiasm.