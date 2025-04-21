April 21, 2025: The NY Post reported that House Republicans have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo for lying to Congress and covering-up New York’s preventable COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

NY’s 2020 COVID-19 Elderly Deaths Were a ‘Calculated Cover-Up’

During the early months of the ‘pandemic’ Governor Cuomo authorized the admittance of sick COVID-19 patients released from the hospital into nursing homes, despite President Trump sending a US Navy hospital ship to NY Harbor in order to provide a sterile environment for room, board, and medical treatment for NY patients until they fully recovered.

In his opening remarks from his September 24, 2024, hearing in front of Congress, Andrew Cuomo decided to immediately flip the script and blame President Trump for the over 1.2 million American COVID-19 deaths in 2020, including the 15,000 nursing home deaths in NY state.

On July 5, 2020, Cuomo allegedly helped draft and review an official government report that intentionally undercounted the deaths in nursing home facilities by 46%.

Per the NY Post:

“Andrew Cuomo is a man with a history of corruption and deceit, now caught red-handed lying to Congress during the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the COVID-19 nursing home tragedy in New York. This wasn’t a slip-up — it was a calculated cover-up by a man seeking to shield himself from responsibility for the devastating loss of life in New York’s nursing homes.” said Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Y.) in a statement.

Today, four (4) years later, it is abundantly clear that former Governor Andrew Cuomo was not acting on behalf of the best interested of New Yorkers or the American people.

