BREAKING September 10, 2024: The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability just held a hearing of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, brother of former CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, to gain a better understanding as to why NY state issued a directive on March 25, 2020, ordering NY nursing homes admit elderly patients who had active COVID-19 infection.

Disgraced Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Goes for Trump’s COVID-19 Jugular

In his opening remarks, Andrew Cuomo decided to immediately flip the script and blame President Trump for the over 1.2 million American COVID-19 deaths in 2020, including the 15,000 nursing home deaths in NY state.

I used the term disgraced because Andrew Cuomo has been involved in multiple scandals, including the cover-up of the 15,000 NY nursing home deaths.